Why Landman Actress Kayla Wallace Looks So Familiar
"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's Paramount Plus drama "Landman" is a series with some big-name stars at the top of the bill. These include the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm — all folks who, at this point, need no introduction. But between all the A-listers are both up-and-coming and journeyman actors who aren't necessarily household names, but who certainly know their way around a Hollywood set. One such member of the main cast of "Landman" is Kayla Wallace, who stars as Rebecca Falcone — a lawyer who has a bone to pick with Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland), the son of central protagonist Tommy Norris (Thornton) and his ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter). "Rebecca is — she's feisty," Wallace said during an appearance on CTV's "Your Morning" (via YouTube), adding, "She's incredibly driven. ... She's a go-getter. And I really was grateful to dive into the world of law. ... Like, watching trials. I was really into it."
Though "Landman" is arguably Wallace's most high-profile acting job at the time of this writing, Wallace's on-screen career dates back to at least 2015. So, even if you couldn't immediately identify Rebecca's actress by name while watching "Landman" for the first time, it's certainly possible that seeing her rang a bell — especially if you're someone who frequently tunes in to the Hallmark Channel to watch its various original movies and series. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the places you may have seen Kayla Wallace before she joined "Landman."
She starred on Hallmark's 'When Calls the Heart' from 2019 to 2023
While Kayla Wallace's role as Rebecca Falcone on "Landman" may be the biggest of her career, the role she's spent the most time playing is almost certainly that of Fiona Miller on the Hallmark Channel's original western series "When Calls the Heart." Wallace joined the show during Season 6 in 2019, and she remained a recurring cast member through Season 10 in 2023 (the same season the show got a creative jump-start from a new showrunner, Lindsay Sturman). She eventually had to leave "When Calls the Heart" due to scheduling conflicts with "Landman," though she did still make a guest appearance as Fiona during Season 11 in 2024.
Speaking to People in December 2024, Wallace teased a similar appearance in Season 12. She also made it clear that "When Calls the Heart" would always be a part of her. "It's never a goodbye," she said, adding, "It's just always like — can it work out with whatever's going on in my life that year?" Wallace also explained that she still had plenty of friends on the set of "When Calls the Heart," including the "Landman" actress' real-life husband, Kevin McGarry. "It's one big family, that set. It's such a great community that show, and we're both very lucky that that show came into our lives. It brought us together, so we're just very grateful for it," she told People. Wallace added that she and McGarry were similarly "grateful that the cards played out the way they did, and that we got to work together."
She's starred in a number of Hallmark original movies
Kayla Wallace's multi-year role on "When Calls the Heart" is far from her only involvement with the Hallmark Channel. She's also starred in a number of the network's made-for-TV movies. In fact, she even shared the screen with husband Kevin McGarry in a few of them — namely, the 2022 offerings "Feeling Butterflies" and "My Grown-Up Christmas List." Prior to her time on "When Calls the Heart," Wallace also appeared in the 2018 Hallmark movie "Once Upon a Prince" opposite lead actors Jonathan Keltz and Megan Park.
Still, it's her shared projects with McGarry that probably hold the most sentimental value for Wallace. Speaking to TV Fanatic in 2022, the future "Landman" star explained that while she and her husband were both on "When Calls the Heart," their characters didn't interact very often on the show. So, movies like "My Grown-Up Christmas List" gave the couple the chance to act opposite one another in a more meaningful way than ever before. "It's nice to work so closely with somebody that I know so well and see that the way Kevin works more in detail than just running lines together for auditions or doing the few scenes that we have on 'When Calls the Heart,'" Wallace said, adding, "It was really fun to spend not just one whole movie working together, but two movies working together, where we get to dive into some different characters and play out these storylines."
She's starred in TV movies outside of Hallmark, too
While Kayla Wallace has been in more than her fair share of made-for-TV movies, they haven't all been for the Hallmark Channel. In 2021, she starred in the UPtv holiday movie "Snowed in for Christmas" opposite Jeremy Guilbaut. Speaking of UPtv, Wallace also starred in the network's 2017 TV movie "A Song For Christmas" — not to be confused with the Hallmark movie of the same name, which released that same year and coincidentally starred Wallace's husband Kevin McGarry a couple of years before they met on the set of "When Calls the Heart."
Additionally, Wallace has appeared in a number of Lifetime original movies, including 2016's "Death of a Vegas Showgirl," 2018's "Killer Ending," and the 2019 releases "Terrified at 17" (aka "My Mother's Split Personalities") and "Undercover Cheerleader." Even before that, though, the actress cut her acting teeth on Disney Channel's 2015 made-for-TV movie musical "Descendants" as one of the film's many dancers and chorus performers. During a 2019 chat with TV Grapevine, Wallace revealed that "Descendants" and "Undercover Cheerleader" actually shared a choreographer, and that she was happy to work with them again. She also shared that she ended up becoming good friends with "Undercover Cheerleader" co-star Maddie Phillips during their shared time on the film's set. Phillips went on to join the main cast of Prime Video's bloody superhero show "Gen V," a spinoff of the hit series "The Boys."
She had minor roles in shows like 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'
Though she's certainly had a prolific career in the world of Hallmark and its orbiting networks, Kayla Wallace's turn in "Landman" on Paramount Plus has offered the actress more big-time exposure than ever before. However, it actually isn't the first time she's been involved with a major small-screen brand. Over the years, Wallace has had minor roles in a number of mainstream TV productions.
For starters, Wallace briefly appeared in the first season of ABC's Freddie Highmore-led medical drama "The Good Doctor" back in 2017, playing the character Grace Mitchell in the episode "Sacrifice." Later, she played a character named Natasha Mayakovsky in the Syfy fantasy series "The Magicians." Wallace appeared in the episodes "Apocalypse? Now?!" and "Oops! ... I Did It Again," both of which aired in 2020 as part of the show's fifth and final season. The following year, Wallace appeared in the Jane Levy-starring NBC musical dramedy "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," playing Amber in Season 2's penultimate episode, "Zoey's Extraordinary Session." The "Landman" star hasn't said too much about her brief time on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," though she did say the experience was a "fun" one during an interview with Snowy the Mouse.