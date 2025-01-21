Why Landman Actress Kayla Wallace Looks So Familiar

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's Paramount Plus drama "Landman" is a series with some big-name stars at the top of the bill. These include the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm — all folks who, at this point, need no introduction. But between all the A-listers are both up-and-coming and journeyman actors who aren't necessarily household names, but who certainly know their way around a Hollywood set. One such member of the main cast of "Landman" is Kayla Wallace, who stars as Rebecca Falcone — a lawyer who has a bone to pick with Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland), the son of central protagonist Tommy Norris (Thornton) and his ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter). "Rebecca is — she's feisty," Wallace said during an appearance on CTV's "Your Morning" (via YouTube), adding, "She's incredibly driven. ... She's a go-getter. And I really was grateful to dive into the world of law. ... Like, watching trials. I was really into it."

Advertisement

Though "Landman" is arguably Wallace's most high-profile acting job at the time of this writing, Wallace's on-screen career dates back to at least 2015. So, even if you couldn't immediately identify Rebecca's actress by name while watching "Landman" for the first time, it's certainly possible that seeing her rang a bell — especially if you're someone who frequently tunes in to the Hallmark Channel to watch its various original movies and series. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the places you may have seen Kayla Wallace before she joined "Landman."