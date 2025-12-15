Here's What Happened To Shameless Star Emmy Rossum

With an illustrious career spanning multiple decades, Emmy Rossum has long been a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. The leading lady is a gifted actor, singer, and producer who constantly keeps her fans on their toes with her many exciting endeavors. Though the Golden Globe nominee has delivered winning performances in films like "The Day After Tomorrow," "The Phantom of the Opera," and "Poseidon," she is perhaps best known as Fiona Gallagher in the Showtime staple "Shameless."

From 2011 to 2019, Rossum showcased her acting prowess while playing the eldest Gallagher, Fiona, who becomes a maternal figure to her five younger siblings while she tries to keep the family afloat in the South Side of Chicago. The popular series — which features a stacked ensemble cast that includes William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, and Cameron Monaghan — is an adaptation of the British show of the same name.

In 2018, Rossum shocked viewers when she announced her departure from the award-winning dramedy (which would complete its run 2021), leaving many fans wondering what was next for the curly-haired beauty. In the years since her surprising exit from "Shameless," Rossum has undergone quite the stunning transformation both in her personal and professional life, taking on projects both behind and in front of the camera.