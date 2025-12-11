Marjorie Taylor Greene's Crushed Velvet 'Fit May Be Her Worst Yet (Is It From Austin Powers' Closet?)
Marjorie Taylor Greene may resigned from her role in congress, but from the looks of it, she apparently won't be leaving her penchant for fashion disasters behind. In fact, if her latest ensemble is any indication, Greene's style may actually be worse than ever.
We visited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene today to thank her for becoming such a strong anti war voice in congress and tell her we will miss her. pic.twitter.com/KW87d4vPBK
— Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) December 10, 2025
Over the years, Greene has donned some memorably inappropriate outfits. Yet, few have left us completely baffled by her fashion choices the way her most recent look has. On December 10, Greene was tagged in two photos on X (formerly Twitter). And we're hoping these pics were snapped when Greene was on her way to play Willy Wonka in some local community theater production. The representative sported a buttoned-up navy blue velvet blazer with a bizarre, fluffy, blue and white printed necktie underneath. From the waist up, this look was already one of the worst ones we can remember seeing Greene wearing, and it gave us total Austin Powers flashbacks. But, she managed to take this horrible fashion moment even further with what she wore on the bottom half.
We're hoping Marjorie Taylor Greene's new look isn't here to stay
Marjorie Taylor Greene's blazer and ascot tie combination was enough of a fashion crime to send her straight to style jail. Yet, she styled this odd combination with what appears to be black skinny jeans, black and white low top sneakers, and bare ankles. No combination of pants and shoes could have made her "International Man of Mystery" jacket situation look good, but it's hard to imagine why she made the choice she did. This kind of skinny jeans and shoe combination is totally outdated. At the same time, it was way too casual for the blazer and just totally clashed with the eyebrow-raising style she had going on in the rest of her ensemble.
It's easy to see that Greene is embarking on a totally new era lately. She went from being a major MAGA-lover to entering into a brutal feud with Donald Trump, and her exit from congress was a major career move. So, maybe experimenting with her fashion will be another part of her new vibe. If that's the case, we're just hoping she lands on a style that is very, very different from whatever she has going for with this latest 'fit.