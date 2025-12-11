Marjorie Taylor Greene's Crushed Velvet 'Fit May Be Her Worst Yet (Is It From Austin Powers' Closet?)

Marjorie Taylor Greene may resigned from her role in congress, but from the looks of it, she apparently won't be leaving her penchant for fashion disasters behind. In fact, if her latest ensemble is any indication, Greene's style may actually be worse than ever.

We visited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene today to thank her for becoming such a strong anti war voice in congress and tell her we will miss her. pic.twitter.com/KW87d4vPBK — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) December 10, 2025

Over the years, Greene has donned some memorably inappropriate outfits. Yet, few have left us completely baffled by her fashion choices the way her most recent look has. On December 10, Greene was tagged in two photos on X (formerly Twitter). And we're hoping these pics were snapped when Greene was on her way to play Willy Wonka in some local community theater production. The representative sported a buttoned-up navy blue velvet blazer with a bizarre, fluffy, blue and white printed necktie underneath. From the waist up, this look was already one of the worst ones we can remember seeing Greene wearing, and it gave us total Austin Powers flashbacks. But, she managed to take this horrible fashion moment even further with what she wore on the bottom half.