Kristi Noem's Abysmal Driving Record Will Never Stop Haunting Her

Kristi Noem never misses an opportunity to flaunt her so-called "ICE Barbie" glam. In October 2025 at an event in Indiana, she announced that over 200 immigrants had been arrested on highways in the state, after ICE patrols began heavily targeting truckers and motorists. Many of those arrested were taken into custody for driving without a license. Noem said at the conference (via CBS News), "If you are here driving on our streets illegally and our highways, you are endangering our citizens, and your days are numbered."

Many critics were quick to point out the irony that Noem herself was once cited for driving without her license, as well as dozens of other tickets and fines for driving behavior that was undeniably dangerous to other citizens on South Dakota's motorways. "Very funny to have Noem talking about traffic safety, given that between 1989 and 2010 she collected 20 speeding tickets, three stop-sign violations, and a citation for driving without a license, along with six failure-to-appear notices," journalist James Surowiecki wrote on X, following Noem's press conference.

Very funny to have Noem talking about traffic safety, given that between 1989 and 2010 she collected 20 speeding tickets, three stop-sign violations, and a citation for driving without a license, along with six failure-to-appear notices. https://t.co/zDcco6FtTg — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 30, 2025

A passage from Noem's controversial memoir, "No Going Back," also resurfaced, in which Noem admitted to a past event in which she was set to tow a flatbed trailer with her truck, but failed to personally check the hitch. The trailer later came unhitched while she was driving 70 miles per hour down the freeway, and nearly caused a massive traffic accident. She managed to avoid it, but recalled how she reflected to her daughter at the time (via Daily Beast), "We could have killed so many people."