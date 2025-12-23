What Jennifer Love Hewitt's Exes Really Said About Her

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The road to "happily ever after" is often littered with the skeletons of past loves, and no one knows that better than Jennifer Love Hewitt. After working as a child actor on the Disney Channel's "Kids Incorporated," her breakthrough role came in the weepy Fox teen drama "Party of Five." From there, the actor became a sex symbol who made regular appearances in men's magazines like "Maxim." Hewitt parlayed her popularity into becoming an official '90s scream queen with "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" and its sequels. From there, she continued to rule the small screen with hits like "The Ghost Whisperer," "The Client List," and "9-1-1."

As if she wasn't busy enough with her decades-spanning career, she's also had a rather eventful personal life. Hewitt, who once told Entertainment Tonight that she sees herself as a "hopeless romantic," was linked to a number of fellow A-listers before finally finding the man who would become her husband. In 2013, Hewitt tied the knot with "The Client" co-star Brian Hallisay, and they went on to have three kids together.

Before the "Party of Five" star settled down, she took a long and hard look at her own rocky dating life and turned it into a memoir. In 2010, she released "The Day I Shot Cupid: Hello, My Name Is Jennifer Love Hewitt and I'm a Love-aholic," a book that offers up a lot of relatable and humorous dating advice. But who were the men who made Hewitt a "love-aholic" and led her down the broken road of failed relationships before she found true love? And what did her exes have to say about dating the late '90s/early '00s it girl? Here's what Hewitt's former significant others and rumored romances have dished over the years.