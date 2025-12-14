Kristi Noem's Worst Fake Eyelash Fails Of All Time

Kristi Noem may be known for many dubious things, but a natural appearance is not one of them. The controversial secretary of Homeland Security has had makeup fails that make even Kimberly Guilfoyle's glam look subtle. While there are countless parts of her beauty routine we could blame for her jarring appearance, one thing often takes Noem's aesthetic from bad to worse: some seriously over-the-top eyelashes.

There are many aspects of Noem's style that made her a laughing stock on "South Park," but if she ditched her typically oversized falsies, there would be much less to parody. In fact, if Noem reflected on some of her worst fake eyelash fails of all time, she might see just how much better she'd appear if people could actually see her eyes under all that makeup. Unfortunately, she clings to those eyelashes tighter than they cling to her eyelids, and we don't anticipate Noem swapping her beloved lashes out for something subtler anytime soon. Nonetheless, we've put together a list of some of her most egregious eyelash moments in the hopes that she's inspired to step away from the lash glue and try a touch of mascara instead.