The Sneaky Hint In King Charles' Home That He Hasn't Fully Tossed Aside Meghan And Harry
It may be hard to believe, but January 2026 will mark six years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly split with the royal family. A number of developments have only widened that rift, such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, to say nothing of the release of Harry's controversial tell-all memoir in 2023. Despite these things, there have been some reported incremental steps toward reconciliation between the Sussexes and the monarchy. At the time of writing, however, nothing substantial appears to have come of it. That being said, a key decoration in King Charles III's home certainly hints that he hasn't completely written off his younger son and daughter-in-law.
As reported by People, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles hosted a Christmas event at her and King Charles' London home on December 11, 2025. While covering the occasion, which invited children to meet Father Christmas, photographers noticed a rare — and very meaningful — keepsake sitting on an end table: a framed black-and-white picture of then-Prince Charles standing beside Meghan on the day of their wedding. The snapshot rests beside a separate family photo featuring Harry and Meghan that is still on display at Clarence House as well.
Notably, it was actually Charles who walked Meghan down the aisle on her big day, as her father was not present at the wedding. "I asked him to, and I think he knew it was coming. And he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs, and I'm here to support you,'" Harry revealed in the 2018 documentary, "Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70" (per ABC News). Clearly, Charles is still holding onto that heartwarming memory, maybe even hoping to make more in the future, though there are still obstacles to overcome.
Prince William may not be as willing to mend fences with Harry
Despite the drama between them, Prince Harry is still King Charles III's son and, as such, clearly occupies a place in his heart. Additionally, King Charles isn't the only member of the royal family who seems willing to keep the door cracked for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. For instance, Catherine, Princess of Wales, extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan Markle amid the fires threatening the latter's native Los Angeles. However, the one who's likely going to take the most convincing is Kate Middleton's husband — and Harry's older brother – William, Prince of Wales.
After all, Prince William's relationship with King Charles reportedly took a turn for the worse amid Charles' apparent attempts to mend fences with Harry. More specifically, William was apparently none too pleased with his father's decision to meet with Harry during one of the latter's rare visits to the U.K. back in September 2025. Nevertheless, William also understood there was little he could do to stop the rendezvous, which marked the first time that Charles and Harry had met face-to-face in over 18 months.
"Ultimately, William is a loyal soldier. He respects his father's rank, and he respects his father's right to make his own decisions, and he won't make a fuss if it happens. But he thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea," a friend of William told The Royalist (via The Daily Beast) before Harry's planned visit. To that end, the insider added that things between the current and future king had become "tense, difficult, formal, and fraught." In other words, it seems William isn't quite as sentimental as his father.