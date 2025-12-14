Emily Osment Played A Role In Georgie & Mandy Costar Montana Jordan's Real-Life Romance

In the realm of fiction, actor Montana Jordan is married to actor Emily Osment. The two star as Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister, respectively, in the CBS sitcom "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" — a spinoff of "Young Sheldon," itself a prequel to "The Big Bang Theory." However, "Young Sheldon" alum Jordan's real-life partner is a woman by the name of Jenna Weeks, whom he married in the summer of 2025. But as it turns out, the actor's TV wife played a significant role in helping him pop the question to his actual wife.

Jordan announced that he and Weeks had gotten engaged in January 2025, just five months before the parents of one ended up tying the knot in June. The proposal was quite an elaborate scene as well, with Jordan sharing on Instagram that he got down on one knee in front of a massive, light-up "Marry me" sign with rose petals scattered in front of it. Plus, judging by the size of the diamond on Weeks' engagement ring, it's safe to say CBS is paying Jordan well. But where exactly does Osment come in? Well, Weeks actually has her beau's "Georgie & Mandy" costar to thank for that impressive rock ... partially, anyway.

"The woman that made Emily's ring, I reached out to her. [Emily] gave me her number and I reached out to her, and that's who created my fiancée's ring," Jordan shared during a February 2025 interview with Us Weekly, adding, "So Emily has helped us through the process a little bit." Osment herself had married longtime partner Jack Anthony in October 2024, though the two quickly and quietly ended things, with Osment filing for divorce in March 2025 and the split becoming official that September.