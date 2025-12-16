It's no exaggeration to say that makeup is an integral part of Melania Trump's signature look. During her modeling days, Donald Trump's wife sometimes stepped out almost entirely makeup-free, with her preference leaning more towards natural-looking glam at the time. However, Melania's makeup evolved over the years into her much more "done" go-to style: well-defined brows, smoky eyes, nude pink lips, bronzed hairline and temples, and contoured cheeks and jawline. This full glam look doesn't always work for casual or daytime appearances, resulting in some of Melania's worst makeup fails yet, but for evening events and red carpets, it indeed makes her the star of the show.

By now, the first lady and Nicole Bryl, the makeup artist she's been working with for about two decades, are like a well-oiled machine, with the latter knowing exactly what will make her client look good on camera. In January 2017, Bryl explained the reasoning behind some of Melania's makeup choices, such as her intense eyeshadow and copious use of bronzer. "Lighting is everything, and if it's too dark without enough flash, a face can get lost in the shadow. Because of this, I often smoke her eyes up for events, so that the camera, under any circumstance, will not fade her out," she told The Telegraph, later adding: "Looking pale isn't a makeup vibe I would ever create on Melania. It's just not her style."

Despite the level of thought that has gone into Melania's makeup preferences, it doesn't always hold up in front of the camera. From cakey foundation to overdone bronzer, here are pics of Melania Trump that prove her makeup should never be photographed up close.