Meet Matt Damon's Stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso Damon, have welcomed three daughters during the course of their marriage — Isabella Damon, Gia Damon, and Stella Damon. However, Luciana was already a mom to her firstborn, Alexia Barroso, when she met Matt, who quickly stepped up to the plate as a father figure for Alexia. "I jumped into the deep end with Lucy. I mean, Alexia was already four. I was an extra dad," Matt told Parade in 2011.

The way Luciana tells it, while she had some hesitation at the beginning, Matt was actually excited about dating a single mother. "By the end of the night he invited me to go out with his friends. But I was like, 'I can't, I have a four-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere,'" she told Vogue Australia when looking back on their first date. "And that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter. He said, 'I love that you're a mum and that's your priority.' Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't."

The couple married in 2005, two years after they met while Barroso was working as a bartender. Matt Damon and his stepdaughter are still close after all these years, and he treats her no differently from his three biological daughters. For instance, the star has all four of their birthdays tattooed on his arm. While people may know more about his biological daughters, there are some interesting tidbits about Matt's stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso, as well.