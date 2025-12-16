Meet Matt Damon's Stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso Damon, have welcomed three daughters during the course of their marriage — Isabella Damon, Gia Damon, and Stella Damon. However, Luciana was already a mom to her firstborn, Alexia Barroso, when she met Matt, who quickly stepped up to the plate as a father figure for Alexia. "I jumped into the deep end with Lucy. I mean, Alexia was already four. I was an extra dad," Matt told Parade in 2011.
The way Luciana tells it, while she had some hesitation at the beginning, Matt was actually excited about dating a single mother. "By the end of the night he invited me to go out with his friends. But I was like, 'I can't, I have a four-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere,'" she told Vogue Australia when looking back on their first date. "And that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter. He said, 'I love that you're a mum and that's your priority.' Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't."
The couple married in 2005, two years after they met while Barroso was working as a bartender. Matt Damon and his stepdaughter are still close after all these years, and he treats her no differently from his three biological daughters. For instance, the star has all four of their birthdays tattooed on his arm. While people may know more about his biological daughters, there are some interesting tidbits about Matt's stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso, as well.
Matt Damon is Alexia Barroso's primary father figure
Alexia Barroso was born in 1999, during her mother's marriage to Arbello Barroso. Very little is known about Arbello or his role within Alexia's life, but it is clear that she spent at least the majority of her time with her while growing up. As such, it comes as no surprise that Matt Damon has very much served as the primary fatherly figure in Alexia's life. It is also important to note that the famous actor never refers to Alexia as his "stepdaughter" in interviews, instead opting for the term "daughter" to describe his eldest.
Damon's sense of fatherly pride was on full display in 2015, when he discussed Alexia's newly minted driver's license in an interview with USA Today. "My oldest daughter just got her license yesterday," he said, while noting he was the one who prepared her to take the test. "She would drive last year just to school every morning. We'd get in the car and drive."
Another interview — this one with Sirius XM's "Radio Andy" host, Andy Cohen — further emphasized Damon's approach to fathering his girls, and even dropped a bit of tea on the very private Alexia's personal life. "You know, at least, our [25-year-old] has, you know, she's got this incredible boyfriend who Lucy and I just love. We adore the guy, and to see that she's making those kinds of choices, really, it's as good as it gets," Damon said in the 2024 interview.
Alexia Barroso works in the entertainment industry
Like so many celebrity kids, Alexia Barroso followed her famous parent into show business. She had a small cameo in Matt Damon's 2009 film "We Bought A Zoo," appearing as a zoo staffer, but seemingly decided the spotlight was not for her. Barroso's father has apparently helped her find some work behind the scenes, rather than continue any attempts at an acting career.
Barroso's first credit as a crew member in Hollywood was as a camera trainee on Damon's 2021 film "The Last Duel," which also starred his cherished friend, Ben Affleck. She also worked as a camera production assistant for 2024's "The Instigators," in which her stepfather acted alongside another Affleck, Ben's little brother Casey. That same year, Barroso was the first assistant camera on a music video.
These experiences on her father's sets helped prepare Barroso for other work in the industry. She has worked as a director's photographer at Paramount Pictures, as a camera loader at Netflix, and as a part-time camera operator at York & Wilder Productions. Barroso has also had trainee positions at Prime Video and Amazon Studios, as well as Apple TV. She has continued to work in the industry as an assistant camera operator.
Alexia Barroso is also a freelance photographer and videographer
In addition to the work she has done with big studios, Alexia Barroso has also developed her own opportunities as a freelance photographer and videographer. Per her LinkedIn, she has been working in a freelance capacity since January 2025, out of New York City. Her clients have included brands such as Happier Grocery and the medical spa Georgia Louise Atelier, as well as publications like Beyond Noise Mag and Office Magazine.
Barroso has also worked at events, listing the opening of LouisaViaRoma on Bond Street and the Demo Festival on her profile. Barroso's presence at the former event was widely publicized, since her mother and stepfather were also present at the pre-New York Fashion Week store opening. "Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso twin with daughter Alexia for rare family outing in NYC," read a splashy HELLO! Magazine headline.
Barroso's profile also indicates she attended the New School in New York, though there is no detail about what she studied or if she graduated. We do know, however, that her younger sister, Isabella Damon, has grown up very fast, having started as a student at nearby New York University in the fall of 2024. Matt Damon is believed to have left New York for Los Angeles after purchasing an $8.6 million condo in West Hollywood in 2024, so it is nice that the sisters have each other for constant in-person support in the Big Apple.