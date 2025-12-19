Who Are Billy Bob Thornton's 4 Kids?

In Taylor Sheridan's smash hit "Landman," Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris, an oil executive and father of two who has his hands full trying to keep up with his sexy, sassy ex and their two sweet but slightly helpless kids. Playing the part wasn't a stretch for the "Sling Blade" star who, in real life, is a father of four children (two sons and two daughters), from three of his six wives. As the offspring of an A-list Hollywood celebrity, Thornton's kids have seen a side of life that's a long way away from rural Arkansas where their famous father was raised without some of life's most basic necessities. "I remember when we were really little, we didn't have running water or electricity," Thornton shared in an interview with Venice Magazine (via The Hollywood Interview).

They also didn't have a lot of warm, fuzzy, family moments. The oldest of three boys, Thornton's relationship with his father, a high-school basketball coach, was, by his own accounts, not the stuff Hallmark cards are written about. "My dad and I were never close and he died when I was 18, of cancer," he said, and cited their dynamic as inspiration for many of the roles he has chosen. But more than just his work, Thornton's relationship with his late father influenced how he has tried to parent his own children. "I tell them I love them when they walk into the room — it's ridiculous," he told Interview Magazine. "I went exactly the opposite [way] from my dad."