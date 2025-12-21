Kristi Noem's Negative Reputation Led To Daughter Kassidy Losing Her Job

It looks like 2025 wasn't too kind to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. With the possibility of being removed from her position and a less-than-ideal approach from her husband, Byron Noem, on her birthday in November, the former Trump protegée isn't exactly in her prime. This isn't the first time that Noem has been in the eye of the storm, though. In 2021, the Republican was accused of using her influence to help her daughter obtain a real estate appraiser license — or so testified a former state employee before the South Dakota legislature's Joint Government Operations and Audit Committee, according to CNN. The scandal itself was enough to make Noem's daughter abandon her job entirely.

In July 2020, the former executive director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, was called to a meeting with Noem and her daughter, Kassidy Peters. At the time, Peters was in the process of applying to become a state-certified real estate appraiser. According to Bren, she was surprised that Peters was present in the meeting and that one of its topics was the difficulties of getting an appraiser license.

Also, according to Bren, Peters' application had "serious deficiencies," but after applying two times, Peters was given a third chance to address and correct them. CNN revealed that applicants are usually given two chances only to apply.