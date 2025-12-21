We Finally Know What The Kardashians Look Like Underneath All That Makeup

Kris Jenner lives an extremely lavish life, with the means to afford top plastic surgeons, word-class hair stylists, and high-end makeup products. Her daughters have credited their "queen" for being their first glam inspiration. Based on some of Jenner's throwback photos, it's clear she was a baddie in her heyday. However, as her face has evolved with age, she has proven that you can change up your look whenever you please.

When the momager entered life after 60, she became more comfortable in her skin with the help of her daughter, Kim Kardashian. In 2022, Kardashian's former skincare line, SKKN By Kim, posted a video on YouTube of Kris doing her skincare routine with products from her daughter's beauty line. "I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing," she revealed.

Jenner became even more confident in her skin in 2025. She turned heads at 69 when she underwent a facelift by New York City physician Dr. Steven Levine. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," Jenner told Vogue Arabia. "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully — meaning you don't want to do anything — then don't do anything," she said. "But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version."