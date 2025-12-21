We Finally Know What The Kardashians Look Like Underneath All That Makeup
Beauty might be skin deep, but when you've made millions off your looks like The Kardashians, chances are you're going to prioritize them a little more than most. Since the early 2000s, the Kardashians have created multiple brands from their names and likeness. They launched their signature brand through their E! and later Hulu reality shows centered around the family. However, it wouldn't be long before they set out on creating their beauty empire.
Several of the Kardashians have launched successful (and unsuccessful) beauty brands that match their individual aesthetics so it's no surprise that some of the siblings and their parents have a difficult time putting their makeup brushes down. The Kardashians have had many, many transformations over the years, and as a result, some of the family's dedicated fans have no idea what they actually look like underneath all that glam and makeup. Fortunately, they've been seen without their faces once or twice.
Kris Jenner went makeup-free even before her viral facelift
Kris Jenner lives an extremely lavish life, with the means to afford top plastic surgeons, word-class hair stylists, and high-end makeup products. Her daughters have credited their "queen" for being their first glam inspiration. Based on some of Jenner's throwback photos, it's clear she was a baddie in her heyday. However, as her face has evolved with age, she has proven that you can change up your look whenever you please.
When the momager entered life after 60, she became more comfortable in her skin with the help of her daughter, Kim Kardashian. In 2022, Kardashian's former skincare line, SKKN By Kim, posted a video on YouTube of Kris doing her skincare routine with products from her daughter's beauty line. "I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing," she revealed.
Jenner became even more confident in her skin in 2025. She turned heads at 69 when she underwent a facelift by New York City physician Dr. Steven Levine. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," Jenner told Vogue Arabia. "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully — meaning you don't want to do anything — then don't do anything," she said. "But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version."
Kourtney Kardashian's no-makeup routine is stunning
Kourtney Kardashian's face transformation is wild to see in side by side photos, but the mom of four doesn't care. The Poosh founder still prefers to wear less makeup than the rest of her family. During the Season 7 premiere of "The Kardashians," Kourtney caused a stir among her sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, when she said she didn't like getting as dressed up as she once did, now that she's settled into her life at home with her husband, Travis Barker, and their blended family.
In September 2025, the Lemme Gummies founder further proved she looks great without glam, posting an Instagram carousel of herself embracing her natural face at 46. In the photos, Kardashian rocked messy hair and blunt bangs and wore only a pink, glossy lipstick for her selfies."Witchy season," Kardashian captioned the Instagram post.
While she's been seen without makeup before, she prefers to have some glam when she's out and about. However, according to her lifestyle brand, Poosh, she still keeps it health-conscious for her "no-makeup glow routine." Kardashian starts by hydrating her skin with supplements, including sunscreen, beauty oil, and vitamins. If she does add makeup to her already stunning skin, the reality star does so with "just a dash of makeup," including a bronzer and concealer.
Kim Kardashian is shockingly not into makeup as much these days
From heavy 2000s blush to subdued contouring in the 2020s, Kim Kardashian has had an incredible transformation over the years. Throughout her fame, the media mogul has shown that she can be comfortable beneath her makeup. In fact, since Kardashian entered her 40s in 2020, she's been seen without nearly half the makeup she once wore. During an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's "The Goop Podcast" in 2022, Kardashian shared that she stopped prioritizing makeup as much after the Covid-19 pandemic, and when she does wear it for events, she focuses on her skincare routine.
"I don't wear as much makeup as I did now that I've got my skin improved," Kardashian revealed. "I think that started in quarantine and just like having nowhere to go and really developing something [a skincare routine] that made me feel really confident." While the "All's Fair" star added in her Goop interview that she is still a makeup maven, she no longer relies on it for her daily tasks, including filming "The Kardashians."
Kardashian said her confidence in being seen without makeup came from her consistency with her nine-step makeup routine. In March 2025, the SKIMS CEO flaunted her dewy skin while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. For the event, she wore a white, strapless Balenciaga ball gown and styled her hair in a bun, showcasing her minimal makeup look that included natural lashes and light highlighter.
Khloé Kardashian has admitted she's gone overboard with her makeup routine
Khloé Kardashian has been historically known to share her truth more than her siblings. From her marriage and divorce from Lamar Odom to her even more-complicated relationship with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares children True and Tatum, there isn't much of anything she's afraid to share on her show, her podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," or on social media, even when she's in the wrong.
Although she never returned to the idea of having a makeup line of her own after her sisters' failed makeup platform, Khroma Beauty, Kardashian has been just as much a fan of makeup as her sisters. However, over the years, she's admitted she's accidentally gone overboard in her quest for the perfect beauty routine.
The Good American CEO also shared in a 2019 Vogue video that another popular beauty routine within the Kar-Jenner family, contouring, isn't always something she enjoys. Kardashian admitted she's seen old videos of her with contour on and felt she went too far with the sculpted look. "One of my favorite things is nose contour, but this does stress me out a bit," she said. "In person and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different. Sometimes I will contour my nose, and in real life I think I look so good, and then in photos I look crazy."
Kendall Jenner is probably the most comfortable of all her sisters to go makeup-free
Kendall Jenner in real life vs. Instagram are not totally different as the supermodel has no problem showing off her face sans makeup to her followers. The reality star has been seen on social media and out and about multiple times without her face painted. In 2020, she posted several photos wearing a sleek bun, a two-piece athleisure outfit, and a bare face to promote her oral care brand, Moon. In an April 2025 Instagram Story, Kylie Jenner snapped photos of Kendall and Hailey Bieber going bare-faced while they pregamed with Kylie's vodka soda brand, Sprinter, ahead of Coachella. Since she enjoys going natural, the model, who has been candid about her acne struggles, has implemented a solid beauty plan to keep her skin glowing.
"I love a really juicy, hydrating sheet mask," Kendall told Harper's Bazaar of the secret behind her fresh face. "A hydrating mask is so nice, and your skin ends up looking glowy and healthy." While she knows hydration is key to glowing skin, Kendall revealed in a 2024 Vogue GRWM vlog that she's not always consistent with her beauty routine.
Kylie Jenner doesn't wear makeup as much as you would think
Kylie Jenner branched out from her older sisters' shadow with her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. The youngest Kar-Jenner launched her cosmetics line in November 2015, initially with Lip Kits By Kylie, a small collection of three lip kits. The brand eventually expanded to Kylie Cosmetics and in 2019, Forbes declared that her brand had made her the youngest "self-made billionaire." However, the outlet later redacted its statement.
Though Jenner's billionaire status is still being debated, her love for beauty isn't. However, as the mother of two has matured, she's shared that she no longer fears being seen in public without a full face of makeup. "The majority of the time, I'm not wearing makeup because I always have an event or a photo shoot," she told Vogue. "So I like to let my face breathe. But I do love a tinted sunscreen." The business woman can pull it off too, because Kylie Jenner looks stunning makeup-free.
The Khy founder also decided to wear less makeup at home to show her and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, that she doesn't need makeup to look and feel her best. While the mother and daughter filmed a GRWM on Instagram for a summer trip in Greece in July 2025, Jenner shared how, though she doesn't mind her daughter playing with her makeup, she often reminds her that it's just for fun. "Stormi likes to play with my makeup sometimes, but obviously she doesn't wear makeup yet," she said, telling her daughter later, "You are so cute. Mommy always tells you, 'You're the most beautiful without makeup.'"
Caitlyn Jenner is often seen without makeup
Caitlyn Jenner bravely embraced her identity as a transgender woman in 2015. Most of her transition played out on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and on her E! show, "I Am Cait." Since coming out, Jenner has experimented with her look multiple times, going from old Hollywood glam to everyday chic. However, much like her daughters, she's not afraid of showing her natural beauty to the world.
The former Olympian voluntarily rocked a bare face before her beauty-guru daughter, Kylie Jenner, did her makeup on Caitlyn's YouTube channel in 2021. Moreover, Jenner doesn't mind posting selfies or videos online of herself sans makeup, and the paparazzi have also spotted her without makeup on multiple occasions. However, even when it's time for her to go full glam, Jenner prefers applying it herself, as she did years before she came out as LGBTQ+.
"People would say, 'My God, well, how did you know how to do makeup?'" she recalled during an episode of "Living With Lucy" in 2025. "My answer is: 'I've been doing it for years, you just didn't know it.'"