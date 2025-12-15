Donald Trump's Creepy Praise Of Ivanka-Lookalike Is A Subtle Diss To Tiffany
Rumor has it that Donald Trump's favorite child is Ivanka Trump, his oldest daughter, and his latest speech seems to have made that 100% clear. Trump was speaking at the White House Christmas reception, where he started to tell what he claimed to be "the most interesting story," before getting distracted by someone in the audience. Weaving through his ongoing monologue, Donald said to the woman in the front row, "Boy, do you look like Ivanka. Has anyone ever told you that? ... Can you just turn around for the camera? Doesn't she look like Ivanka? It's the most unbelievable thing. You look just like Ivanka, which is a great compliment, actually."
Trump gets distracted by a woman in the crowd he says looks like Ivanka and has her turn for the cameras pic.twitter.com/MZFrsTVTNH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2025
Notably, both Ivanka and Donald's other daughter, Tiffany Trump, have blonde hair and similar facial features, and yet it was Ivanka who got the shout-out. Perhaps Donald doesn't have a close enough relationship with young Tiffany for her to even come to mind. Maybe the mystery woman in the crowd really did look a lot more like his eldest daughter; video of the moment never really captured a good look at her (and her name has yet to be verified). Regardless, it seemed a bit odd that Trump's mind immediately drifted to just Ivanka. While it's certainly too much to ask of this specific president, he could have also taken a moment from his tangent to say that both his daughters were beautiful.
Donald Trump's continued comments about Ivanka is giving people the ick
While Tiffany Trump was overlooked in Donald Trump's speech at the White House Christmas reception, it might have been better for the president to have kept Ivanka Trump's name out of his mouth, because people on social media definitely had thoughts. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote: "Trump drops You look like Ivanka like it's a Nobel Prize. Not a weird, loaded, what-the-hell-was-that moment. This guy is a walking circus, peak awkwardness."
Another person posted on X, "And to think that this easily distracted demented clown has the nuclear codes." Others took the chance to make quips about the rumors that Ivanka has had work done on her face. "Which Ivanka does he mean, before plastic surgery or post-surgery? Without plastic surgery, she would be looking like Eric....& that's not good," wrote one social media user on X.
It's not the first time that Donald has singled out Ivanka for praise, particularly over her looks. In a 2004 New York Magazine article, when Ivanka was 23, Donald called her a" 'great, great beauty,” referring to her as "'Daddy's little girl.'" He then said, "You know I have another daughter, with Marla, named Tiffany? She's just a beautiful great kid also. But it's very separate. When you have separate wives, it's sort of ... separate."
Trump was also desperate to talk about Ivanka on the 2024 campaign trail, and agreed that she was "a piece of a**" when he was a guest on The Howard Stern Show in 2006. Of course, he told "The View" that same year (via People), "I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," seeming to ignore that he was married. It seems like not much has changed in 20 years.