Donald Trump's Creepy Praise Of Ivanka-Lookalike Is A Subtle Diss To Tiffany

While Tiffany Trump was overlooked in Donald Trump's speech at the White House Christmas reception, it might have been better for the president to have kept Ivanka Trump's name out of his mouth, because people on social media definitely had thoughts. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote: "Trump drops You look like Ivanka like it's a Nobel Prize. Not a weird, loaded, what-the-hell-was-that moment. This guy is a walking circus, peak awkwardness."

Another person posted on X, "And to think that this easily distracted demented clown has the nuclear codes." Others took the chance to make quips about the rumors that Ivanka has had work done on her face. "Which Ivanka does he mean, before plastic surgery or post-surgery? Without plastic surgery, she would be looking like Eric....& that's not good," wrote one social media user on X.

It's not the first time that Donald has singled out Ivanka for praise, particularly over her looks. In a 2004 New York Magazine article, when Ivanka was 23, Donald called her a" 'great, great beauty,” referring to her as "'Daddy's little girl.'" He then said, "You know I have another daughter, with Marla, named Tiffany? She's just a beautiful great kid also. But it's very separate. When you have separate wives, it's sort of ... separate."

Trump was also desperate to talk about Ivanka on the 2024 campaign trail, and agreed that she was "a piece of a**" when he was a guest on The Howard Stern Show in 2006. Of course, he told "The View" that same year (via People), "I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," seeming to ignore that he was married. It seems like not much has changed in 20 years.