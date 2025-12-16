Cheryl Hines Plays Loyal Wife Again As RFK Jr. Returns The Favor With Pitiful Praise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheryl Hines apparently has to dig really deep into her acting talents to play the part of a supportive wife, when it comes to her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. During the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alum's December 2025 appearance on "Fox & Friends," Rachel Campos-Duffy asked her how she copes with all the unsavory rumors swirling about the controversial Trump staffer. "When you know what's true, you can let go of everything else," Hines replied. "It's not easy, but that's the only thing you can do." Then, the comedian made a rather troubling admission by reasoning that she didn't even bother to put out a response to most of RFK Jr.'s controversies because, by the time she responded to one, another would almost immediately pop up to take its place. The Secretary of Health and Human Services quickly jumped at the opportunity to heal his soured reputation, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a bunch of photos of the happy couple hanging out.

🚨 JUST IN – CHERYL HINES, RFK Jr.'s wife, on relentless smears against Bobby: "When you know what's true, you can let go of everything else." 💯 "It's not easy, but that's the only thing you can do." I STAND WITH RFK JR! "You'll spend your time trying to respond or set the... pic.twitter.com/7rXQh9x7ma — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2025

However, it seems as though RFK Jr.'s idea of a romantic date was taking Hines to a wrestling match or orchestrating a group hangout with the equally divisive likes of Dr. Oz. Even worse, the post's caption, "Fun weekend with Cheryl," had the same lifeless energy that you would use to refer to time spent with distant relatives you're forced to see once a year. Hines hopped on the RFK Jr. image revamp tour as well, enthusiastically taking to Instagram to post a photo of herself happily walking arm-in-arm with her longtime husband. However, the actor's somehow even blander caption, "May your days be merry & bright," made RFK Jr's words seem like an ode in comparison. Unfortunately, this wasn't Cheryl Hines' first unsuccessful attempt to make her marriage seem not-so-weird.