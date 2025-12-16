Cheryl Hines Plays Loyal Wife Again As RFK Jr. Returns The Favor With Pitiful Praise
Cheryl Hines apparently has to dig really deep into her acting talents to play the part of a supportive wife, when it comes to her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. During the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alum's December 2025 appearance on "Fox & Friends," Rachel Campos-Duffy asked her how she copes with all the unsavory rumors swirling about the controversial Trump staffer. "When you know what's true, you can let go of everything else," Hines replied. "It's not easy, but that's the only thing you can do." Then, the comedian made a rather troubling admission by reasoning that she didn't even bother to put out a response to most of RFK Jr.'s controversies because, by the time she responded to one, another would almost immediately pop up to take its place. The Secretary of Health and Human Services quickly jumped at the opportunity to heal his soured reputation, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a bunch of photos of the happy couple hanging out.
🚨 JUST IN – CHERYL HINES, RFK Jr.'s wife, on relentless smears against Bobby: "When you know what's true, you can let go of everything else." 💯
"It's not easy, but that's the only thing you can do."
"You'll spend your time trying to respond or set the... pic.twitter.com/7rXQh9x7ma
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2025
However, it seems as though RFK Jr.'s idea of a romantic date was taking Hines to a wrestling match or orchestrating a group hangout with the equally divisive likes of Dr. Oz. Even worse, the post's caption, "Fun weekend with Cheryl," had the same lifeless energy that you would use to refer to time spent with distant relatives you're forced to see once a year. Hines hopped on the RFK Jr. image revamp tour as well, enthusiastically taking to Instagram to post a photo of herself happily walking arm-in-arm with her longtime husband. However, the actor's somehow even blander caption, "May your days be merry & bright," made RFK Jr's words seem like an ode in comparison. Unfortunately, this wasn't Cheryl Hines' first unsuccessful attempt to make her marriage seem not-so-weird.
Cheryl Hines also unsuccessfully tried to play the part of a supportive wife amid RFK Jr.'s cheating scandal
In Cheryl Hines' November 2025 book "Unscripted," she confessed that her world was turned completely upside down during Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s short-lived presidential campaign. Admittedly, things took a turn for the worse when reports suggesting that he had cheated on her with journalist Olivia Nuzzi emerged. "This latest story was leaving me with the feeling of being unimportant to him," Hines wrote of her reaction to the infidelity rumors, adding that she also began to feel like a pawn in her husband's political game.
When the "Suburgatory" star began nearing the end of her tolerance for it, she had a candid chat with RFK Jr., during which they discussed all the trials and tribulations the couple had faced over the course of their relationship and dissected the details of the story until she was convinced there was no truth to it. Ultimately, Hines believed that the cheating rumors only brought them even closer together. However, RFK Jr.'s alleged mistress claimed that Cheryl Hines' reaction to the affair was far more intense than we knew.
In "American Canto," her December 2025 tell-all book, the woman in the middle of the RFK Jr. affair scandal claimed that the controversial politician's wife was "hysterical" about his alleged infidelity. Notably, when the gossip first surfaced, in September 2024, Hines reportedly ditched her wedding ring and spent her birthday weekend away from her hubby. So, it seems like the affair was a tragic part of Cheryl Hines' life after all.