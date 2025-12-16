Michelle Obama Shades Donald Trump While Praising Longtime Friend Rob Reiner & His Wife
As countless celebrities react to the tragic deaths of beloved director and "All in the Family" star Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, it's clear just how much grief is shared by those who knew the couple. This makes it all the more disturbing that the president of the United States' ego managed to reach a stunning new low with an insensitive statement about the late Hollywood icon. Yet, during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance the day after news of the tragic loss broke, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about the deaths of Reiner and his wife, with whom she was close. And, she made it clear how she feels about Donald Trump's troubling take on the tragedy.
Michelle Obama revealed on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' that she and Barack Obama had plans with Rob and Michele Reiner Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/46skLdCfGr
— LateNighter (@latenightercom) December 16, 2025
On December 15, Michelle spoke to Kimmel, explaining that she and Barack Obama actually had plans to get together with the Reiners the night the couple was found dead. And, she gave the statement that the Reiners really deserved. "Let me just say this," she began. "Unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know," she said, getting interrupted by applause before noting, "They are not deranged or crazed." Michelle was clearly alluding to Trump's outlandish Truth Social post which tastelessly claimed that Reiner died of something he called "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."
Michelle continued, "What they have always been are passionate people. In a time when there's not a lot of courage going on, they were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about." She ended her statement with a clear message: "That is the truth. I do know them."
Folks are clearly disturbed by Trump's latest tantrum
No matter how used to Donald Trump's typically untrue Truth Social statements we've all gotten, the public was still taken aback that he crassly made Rob Reiner's murder all about himself. Trump claimed that Reiner's death was "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME." As if that wasn't upsetting enough, hours after the rant that left his fans shocked, Trump doubled down.
His blatant lack of empathy in the face of so much grief clearly struck a chord with folks, with other political figures condemning it. Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver called out Trump's words on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I try to rise above the noise all the time, but this individual has no human decency. This goes beyond. It's absolutely disgusting. We should all be horrified and disgusted by this inhumane behavior, because that's what it is."
Barack Obama put out his own statement about the loss of his friends on X, saying that he and Michelle Obama were "heartbroken." He wrote, "Beneath all of the stories [Reiner] produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people — and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people." In addition to all that he contributed to the world, Reiner made his thoughts on Trump crystal clear. And, evidently, folks see right through Trump's appalling failed attempt to fire back.