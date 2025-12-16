Donald Trump Doubles Down On Rob Reiner Shade Hours After Rant That Left His Fans Shocked
President Donald Trump is doubling down on his controversial, emotionally charged opinion on actor and director Rob Reiner, just hours after the insensitive Truth Social post he shared on Monday, December 15, 2025, in reaction to the alleged murder of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on the night of December 14. During a press conference on December 15, as seen on X, Trump was asked if he stood by his post and doubled down on his harsh claims. "Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned," the president said, appearing to refer to himself in the third person. He went on to list things Reiner had allegedly said about him, like that Trump was "controlled by Russia."
"The Russia haux. He was one of the people behind it. I think he hurt himself...career-wise. He became like a deranged person. Trump derangement syndrome. So, I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape, or form. I thought he was very bad for our country," Trump added, about the director of "When Harry Met Sally," "Stand By Me," and "The Princess Bride."
Trump also referenced "Trump Derangement Syndrome" in his original social media post, which fellow Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene have denounced. Rob and Michele's son, Nick Reiner is currently being held without bail by the LAPD in connection with his parents' murders, which Nick was "responsible" for, the LAPD said in a statement on X.
Rob and Michele's daughter found her parents dead
Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead by their youngest daughter, Romy Reiner, People reported. In its statement on social media, the LAPD said it received a call for a death investigation after 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, December 14. Once inside Rob and Michele's Brentwood home, police determined the manner of their deaths was homicide and arrested their son, Nick Reiner, in connection with their deaths less than six hours after receiving the call. Hollywood stars like Elijah Wood, Josh Gad, John Cusack, Corey Feldman, and John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, have taken to social media to react to the Reiners' deaths and pay tribute, along with politicians like Barack Obama and Gavin Newsom.
Rob was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, who made his feelings known publicly. In a 2017 interview with Variety, the former "All in the Family" star called Trump "the single most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency of the United States." But he also knew how to separate politics from horrible tragedies. In an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," after Charlie Kirk's September 2025 murder, as seen on X, Rob called Charlie's assassination an "absolute horror," adding, "That should never happen to anybody. I don't care what your political beliefs are." He said he found Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk "admirable" for choosing to forgive his killer.