Donald Trump Doubles Down On Rob Reiner Shade Hours After Rant That Left His Fans Shocked

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his controversial, emotionally charged opinion on actor and director Rob Reiner, just hours after the insensitive Truth Social post he shared on Monday, December 15, 2025, in reaction to the alleged murder of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on the night of December 14. During a press conference on December 15, as seen on X, Trump was asked if he stood by his post and doubled down on his harsh claims. "Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned," the president said, appearing to refer to himself in the third person. He went on to list things Reiner had allegedly said about him, like that Trump was "controlled by Russia."

"The Russia haux. He was one of the people behind it. I think he hurt himself...career-wise. He became like a deranged person. Trump derangement syndrome. So, I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape, or form. I thought he was very bad for our country," Trump added, about the director of "When Harry Met Sally," "Stand By Me," and "The Princess Bride."

Trump also referenced "Trump Derangement Syndrome" in his original social media post, which fellow Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene have denounced. Rob and Michele's son, Nick Reiner is currently being held without bail by the LAPD in connection with his parents' murders, which Nick was "responsible" for, the LAPD said in a statement on X.