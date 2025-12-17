Usha Vance Falls Victims To MAGA's Latest Obsession In One Of Her Worst Dresses Yet

Amid speculation that Usha Vance has been iced out of President Donald Trump's inner circle, it appears as though Vice President JD Vance's better half is desperately trying to prove that she is, in fact, still a key member of the team. But in an apparent attempt to latch on to the latest obnoxious fashion trend to hit MAGA World, Usha ended up rocking one of her worst looks yet. During a Hanukkah celebration, at the VP's residence, on December 15, 2025, Usha was photographed sporting a blue, one-shoulder dress with a big, tacky bow on the side of it.

This has become a popular look among the women who are either in or closely affiliated with the Trump administration. For instance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wore a black gown with a comically large bow to the Congressional Ball earlier this month, looking like an '80s housewife in the process. Speaking of tacky, model and socialite Bettina Anderson donned a red dress adorned with several big sparkly, floral bows when she announced her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. on December 16. We'll let you decide which of the three dresses wins this particular mid-off.

Funnily enough, Usha previously remarked that, prior to entering the public eye, she didn't particularly care about fashion or trends. "I've never been really chasing looking like the most fashionable person out there," the second lady acknowledged during an appearance on Meghan McCain's "Citizen McCain" podcast, in June 2025. Given that she now seems to be taking cues from notorious old-lady cosplayer Karoline Leavitt, it seems that Usha's comment still holds true — just perhaps not in the way she originally intended it.