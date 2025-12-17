Usha Vance Falls Victims To MAGA's Latest Obsession In One Of Her Worst Dresses Yet
Amid speculation that Usha Vance has been iced out of President Donald Trump's inner circle, it appears as though Vice President JD Vance's better half is desperately trying to prove that she is, in fact, still a key member of the team. But in an apparent attempt to latch on to the latest obnoxious fashion trend to hit MAGA World, Usha ended up rocking one of her worst looks yet. During a Hanukkah celebration, at the VP's residence, on December 15, 2025, Usha was photographed sporting a blue, one-shoulder dress with a big, tacky bow on the side of it.
This has become a popular look among the women who are either in or closely affiliated with the Trump administration. For instance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wore a black gown with a comically large bow to the Congressional Ball earlier this month, looking like an '80s housewife in the process. Speaking of tacky, model and socialite Bettina Anderson donned a red dress adorned with several big sparkly, floral bows when she announced her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. on December 16. We'll let you decide which of the three dresses wins this particular mid-off.
Funnily enough, Usha previously remarked that, prior to entering the public eye, she didn't particularly care about fashion or trends. "I've never been really chasing looking like the most fashionable person out there," the second lady acknowledged during an appearance on Meghan McCain's "Citizen McCain" podcast, in June 2025. Given that she now seems to be taking cues from notorious old-lady cosplayer Karoline Leavitt, it seems that Usha's comment still holds true — just perhaps not in the way she originally intended it.
Usha Vance's comments about fashion prove being a public figure isn't really her thing
Between Usha Vance's many outfits that missed the mark and her apparent attempts to emulate the women around her, who aren't particularly stylish themselves, it's pretty clear that the second lady isn't particularly fond of or even overly concerned with the aesthetic considerations that go with being a public figure. In fact, Usha all but said as much during her appearance on Meghan McCain's podcast. "[Caring about fashion] is definitely a new thing," the successful lawyer pointed out. "It's not that I don't enjoy clothes or fashion or anything like that, but I've always tried to have a pretty small wardrobe and to wear things, basically, until they wear out."
While it's exciting for her to get outfits made for certain special occasions, she prefers to "mix and match" what she already has so that she's not constantly buying new clothes, which just isn't her style (no pun intended). In fact, the second lady and her friends have a group chat to help Usha plan her outfits. "One of them works in the fashion industry [...] and she's been a really great help. But another one is, you know, my neighbor. And another one is another friend that I had from childhood," she explained. Don't expect a big MAGA transformation any time soon, either.
When the Free Press asked how it felt to be surrounded by "all the blondes and Botox and facelifts, the low-cut blouses and nine-inch heels," and whether it made Usha want to follow suit, she laughed at how ridiculous the idea of her going blonde would be. For her sake, we hope that Usha doesn't let Karoline Leavitt and the other Trump women into her group chat — just in case.