Jarring Photos Of Donald Trump Proves His Makeup Looks Even Worse At Night

For someone who is in constant need of applause from the American people, Donald J. Trump isn't giving the proper attention to his makeup routine. The president was spotted arriving at the White House alongside Melania Trump one night, and the photo evidenced that his makeup — which normally looks jarring in the light of day — is even worse at night. In it, Trump looks more orange than ever, and his face suggests that he wasn't too happy with being photographed at that moment.

This is hardly the first time the POTUS has displayed an incredible talent to make every wrong choice possible when it comes to makeup. We can't forget that time when his face was melting in plain sight at a Florida rally in 2024, and whenever he makes a speech, you can't help but wonder if he ever looks in the mirror and thinks that he's made good makeup choices.

Andrew Harnik/Getty

Of course, you could say that Donald Trump doesn't pay too much attention to what his face looks like because he has more pressing matters to attend to. However, the time that he spends on social media antagonizing whoever says something bad about him could easily be turned into a quality skin care routine paired with a makeup session that would actually make him have the skin tone of a human being.