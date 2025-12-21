Jarring Photos Of Donald Trump Proves His Makeup Looks Even Worse At Night
For someone who is in constant need of applause from the American people, Donald J. Trump isn't giving the proper attention to his makeup routine. The president was spotted arriving at the White House alongside Melania Trump one night, and the photo evidenced that his makeup — which normally looks jarring in the light of day — is even worse at night. In it, Trump looks more orange than ever, and his face suggests that he wasn't too happy with being photographed at that moment.
This is hardly the first time the POTUS has displayed an incredible talent to make every wrong choice possible when it comes to makeup. We can't forget that time when his face was melting in plain sight at a Florida rally in 2024, and whenever he makes a speech, you can't help but wonder if he ever looks in the mirror and thinks that he's made good makeup choices.
Of course, you could say that Donald Trump doesn't pay too much attention to what his face looks like because he has more pressing matters to attend to. However, the time that he spends on social media antagonizing whoever says something bad about him could easily be turned into a quality skin care routine paired with a makeup session that would actually make him have the skin tone of a human being.
A good chunk of the Trump persona is calculated, according to himself
At the same time, we can't ignore that some of Trump's moves are calculated. Being a caricature is part of his persona, and Trump himself wrote in his memoir "Trump: The Art of the Deal" that he has one strategy to always have his name cited in the media. He wrote (per Goodreads): "One thing I've learned about the press is that they're always hungry for a good story, and the more sensational the better ... The point is that if you are a little different, or a little outrageous, or if you do things that are bold or controversial, the press is going to write about you."
We can't say Trump is inconsistent, though, because he seems to live by that quote. One of the biggest examples was when he took to his platform Truth Social to badmouth the late director Rob Reiner on the very same day when the filmmaker and his wife were confirmed dead. Trump called Reiner a "tortured and struggling" director before transforming the "condolences" post into a piece of self-propaganda about his administration. Impressive for a leader whose approval rate has been on a steady decline.