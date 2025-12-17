Vanity Fair Pic Of Susie Wiles Proves Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close

Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's chief of staff, sat down with Vanity Fair to provide a lengthy interview detailing her thoughts on her colleagues. The two-part series included some surprising remarks by Wiles, including her unflattering description that Trump "has an alcoholic's personality." While Trump didn't check out the article firsthand, he wasn't fazed by Wiles' remarks, and even praised her work. Wiles, on the other hand, was offended by the piece. "The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history," Wiles asserted on X (formerly Twitter). Beyond feeling unhappy about how she was presented in the text, Wiles was also likely displeased with one of her photos in the article.

"I'm not an enabler. I'm also not a bitch," Susie Wiles tells @ccwhip. "I guess time will tell whether I've been effective."https://t.co/zuubdyCAdT pic.twitter.com/klWZOjss97 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 16, 2025

