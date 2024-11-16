Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo's Spiciest Marriage Confessions
There's no denying that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have one of the weirdest marriages out there. Beyond their whirlwind romance, which they affectionately call a "white trash" love story, they've also revealed that they're in an open relationship. During an episode of Bunnie's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, she explained the basis for their decisions: "We allow each other to be who we want to be. If I want to sleep with another guy, I can go sleep with another guy. Like, that's not a problem."
And according to Jelly Roll's comments on the 247HH YouTube Channel, this arrangement definitely has its perks: "My wife and I openly invite women into our relationship. It's kind of a thing. ... In Lansing, Michigan, she brought, like, three women on the bus, and that's great. She's done that more than three or four times."
Interestingly, Bunnie revealed one major boundary in their open relationship. While she's totally down to share Jelly with other women, she's completely against involving another man. "People are like, well, you bring other girls home — that's completely different. ... I feel like bringing another dude into the situation, that's like a lot of testosterone, and it's just weird," she's said. Unsurprisingly, their openness about their unique relationship has only fueled the public's fascination with their marriage. But luckily, Bunnie has a podcast — and what better topic to dive into than their spicy love life?
Bunnie was still actively in the sex industry until 2022
Although the couple started dating in 2015 and married in 2016, Bunnie Xo didn't leave the sex business until the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. In a Facebook post, Bunnie shared her stunning transformation from sex worker to podcaster with fans: "I have always worked & made money on my own. When I married J, I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him. And to be honest, he never once asked me to. He knew how important it was to me to make my own money. But he did always say, 'One day, baby, you won't have to do this anymore.'"
Bunnie explained that she launched the "Bunnie Xo" brand using the money she made from sex work. "I literally built my entire brand from the ground up without help from anyone — not even my husband. 2020 came around, and I retired from seeing clients & having sugar daddies and started my OnlyFans, which made me millions."
Finally, in 2022, Bunnie decided to shut down her OnlyFans because she "couldn't justify" being a sex worker when her brand had taken off. "I also didn't want to be the only wife in the country music scene whose butthole was on the internet."
Jelly Roll and Bunnie's first times have a surprising influence on their marriage
During an episode Bunnie Xo's podcast, the couple opened up about how their past sexual experiences have shaped their marriage. When Jelly Roll shared that his first intimate experience involved oral sex, Bunnie jokingly dissed his partner at the time and blamed her for getting him addicted to fellatio. She was just as witty when Jelly mentioned that he remained involved with the same woman into his twenties. "I believe that," she conceded, adding, "Daddy keeps a trail of hoes from the past."
When it was Bunnie's turn to share, she revealed she actually took charge during her first time — and according to Jelly, not much has changed since then. "She is a constant dog in heat," he teased. "It's a great thing to have, man, but sometimes I'd be looking down like, 'I don't know if he's going to be able to do this again, baby.'"
Bunnie has a higher sex drive than Jelly
Considering Jelly Roll's frequent threesomes, one might assume he has a higher sex drive than Bunnie Xo, but that couldn't be further from the truth. According to both partners, Bunnie definitely has a higher libido. When advising on managing a partner with a low sex drive during another episode of Bunnie's podcast, Jelly shared:
"I be having to tell Bunnie to put some of her tricks back in her bag. Like she's swinging from a goddamn chandelier. ... She has more testosterone than a UFC fighter. ... It's a little overwhelming. She coming at you on some crazy s***. ... She'll tackle you, choke you, try to f*** you."
Bunnie, on the other hand, admitted that their sex drives "are not matched at all." She added that it was a source of insecurity for her earlier in their marriage, as she sometimes felt she wasn't attractive enough for him. However, she offered some solid advice for anyone in a similar situation: "What I've learned is you can't let somebody else's sex drive affect your feelings."
Jelly and Bunnie have hall passes
Given the non-monogamous nature of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage, it's no surprise they have hall passes. Just to clarify, hall passes are agreements between couples that allow them to engage in sexual activity with others without it being considered cheating. While hall passes usually involve celebrities that regular folks are unlikely to ever meet, the couple's hall passes are in the entertainment business, making them a bit more attainable.
Two of Bunnie's hall passes are Jason Momoa and Chris Cerulli, and she actually met the latter during the Sick New World music festival in Las Vegas. She even shared the moment with fans on TikTok, writing, "When you finally get to meet your hall pass." Jelly Roll, ever the supportive husband, jumped into the comments to cheer her on, writing, "Bout Time" with laughing emojis. As for Jelly Roll's hall passes, it's unclear who they are, but given their frequent threesomes, does he even need any?
Bunnie and Jelly share a Tinder account
Jelly Roll opened up about the dynamics of their open marriage on the "Steve-O's Wild Ride!" podcast, revealing that he and Bunnie even use dating apps as a team: "We have a Tinder account together. ... I look at her like my best friend, like I would any other dude. If we were at a bar having a drink and there was a hot girl there we're going to acknowledge there's a hot girl there. ... Why would I not tell my wife the same thing?" Jelly's opinion might seem unrealistic, but according to Celebrity Love Coach Nicole Moore, "speaking to your partner about attraction to other people can absolutely benefit the partnership when done in the right way."
However, Moore also tells The List that comments like these can sometimes be "too triggering for them or cause them to spiral into jealousy." Interestingly, when asked about handling jealousy, Bunnie had quite the perspective: "Some chick DMed me the other day, and she's like, 'How do you deal with him sleeping with other women?' and I'm like, well, I'm there. I like it. It doesn't bother me. ... She's doing my job. Go, B****! I get the night off." Bunnie admits that her ease with their arrangement is partly due to her background in the adult industry. "I think it's just probably because of the industry that I've grown up in and just different lifestyles," she explained.