Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo's Spiciest Marriage Confessions

There's no denying that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have one of the weirdest marriages out there. Beyond their whirlwind romance, which they affectionately call a "white trash" love story, they've also revealed that they're in an open relationship. During an episode of Bunnie's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, she explained the basis for their decisions: "We allow each other to be who we want to be. If I want to sleep with another guy, I can go sleep with another guy. Like, that's not a problem."

And according to Jelly Roll's comments on the 247HH YouTube Channel, this arrangement definitely has its perks: "My wife and I openly invite women into our relationship. It's kind of a thing. ... In Lansing, Michigan, she brought, like, three women on the bus, and that's great. She's done that more than three or four times."

Interestingly, Bunnie revealed one major boundary in their open relationship. While she's totally down to share Jelly with other women, she's completely against involving another man. "People are like, well, you bring other girls home — that's completely different. ... I feel like bringing another dude into the situation, that's like a lot of testosterone, and it's just weird," she's said. Unsurprisingly, their openness about their unique relationship has only fueled the public's fascination with their marriage. But luckily, Bunnie has a podcast — and what better topic to dive into than their spicy love life?

