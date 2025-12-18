Kimberly Guilfoyle's Reported Take On Don Jr. Engagement Is More Emotional Than She's Letting On

A year ago this month, we learned that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle had called it quits. Now, Don Jr. is already engaged to the alleged mistress he reportedly ditched her for. That's a pretty tough break for Guilfoyle. And while she's putting on a brave face on social media, things may be different behind closed doors.

On December 15, Don Jr. took the stage at a White House holiday party to announce that he had popped the question to socialite Bettina Anderson. In true Guilfoyle fashion, she didn't miss a beat taking to social media to show how successful, unbothered, and utterly Facetuned she was in the wake of the big news. The next two days, she posted Instagram photos of herself hard at work as the U.S. ambassador to Greece, posing with world leaders while donning a full glam look.

But how is she really feeling about news of her ex-fiancé's new fiancée? Well, according to an insider, she's feeling about as good as you might expect. "Kimberly knows Don well and they're still great friends, but she has major concerns when it comes to his relationship with Bettina," the source told People, adding, "The engagement was difficult for Kimberly to see and she felt it only added to her doubts about the relationship."