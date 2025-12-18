The Transformation Of Prince Edward's Son James, From Childhood To Age 18

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is the youngest brother of King Charles III, and has lived a really lavish life as a member of the Royal Family. Edward is married to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and they share two children, Lady Louise Windsor, born in November 2003, and James, Earl of Wessex, who celebrated his 18th birthday on December 17.

While there's no denying that James, Earl of Wessex, lives an unimaginably lavish life for an 18-year-old, he's largely flown under the radar throughout his childhood and young adulthood, giving him some chance to normalcy (at least, normal for a member of British royalty). His father, Prince Edward, has largely stayed out of the headlines –- unlike his eldest brother, who became king, or his brother Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles for numerous scandals. This decision to largely eschew the limelight has meant his children haven't grown up under the same degree of media scrutiny either.

Over the past 18 years, James has undergone quite a transformation as his family has transformed around him as well. In celebration of his milestone birthday, we're taking a look back at the Earl of Wessex's journey.