The Transformation Of Prince Edward's Son James, From Childhood To Age 18
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is the youngest brother of King Charles III, and has lived a really lavish life as a member of the Royal Family. Edward is married to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and they share two children, Lady Louise Windsor, born in November 2003, and James, Earl of Wessex, who celebrated his 18th birthday on December 17.
While there's no denying that James, Earl of Wessex, lives an unimaginably lavish life for an 18-year-old, he's largely flown under the radar throughout his childhood and young adulthood, giving him some chance to normalcy (at least, normal for a member of British royalty). His father, Prince Edward, has largely stayed out of the headlines –- unlike his eldest brother, who became king, or his brother Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles for numerous scandals. This decision to largely eschew the limelight has meant his children haven't grown up under the same degree of media scrutiny either.
Over the past 18 years, James has undergone quite a transformation as his family has transformed around him as well. In celebration of his milestone birthday, we're taking a look back at the Earl of Wessex's journey.
James was born with a royal title
When James, Earl of Wessex, was born on December 17, 2007, he was automatically given the title James, Viscount Severn. Typically, the children of princes and princesses are given those titles as well, but Prince Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, asked for their children to be given less prominent titles. On December 20, 2007, the world got their first look at the new-born royal family member when Prince Edward and Sophie took James home from Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England.
Prince Edward enjoyed spending time with his baby boy
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, largely kept James out of the spotlight as a baby, but from time to time the father-son duo would enjoy a day out for some lavish affair or traditional outing. In May 2009, Edward brought his 1-year-old son out for a day of fun as the pair attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show, and the adorable baby royal looked about as bored as any toddler attending a grown-up event.
James joked around with his royal family members
James, Earl of Wessex, is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, but appears to have had a fairly normal childhood despite his impressive family tree. Here, a 6-year-old James is seen joking around with his older cousin Zara Phillips, and Zara's then-infant daughter, Mia, at the Festival of British Eventing, a celebrated annual equestrian event, held at Gatcombe Park in August 2014.
A young James was wowed by the annual Trooping the Colour event
While James, Earl of Wessex, made his first formal and official appearance in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade in 2016, he began attending the annual events as a small boy. In June 2015, a 7-year-old James watched the magnificent festivities –- held in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday -– with his fingers in his ears to block out the roar of celebration and cheering from the crowd as he stood with his parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
James and his mom spent a lot of time with animals
James, Earl of Wessex, went on numerous trips with his parents to zoos and to see equestrian events, and that love for wildlife continued as he grew up. This sweet photo captures a playful moment between an 11-year-old James and his mom, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The spent a lovely, sunny day together at The Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo in July 2019, during which they got the chance to feed giraffes, and James did his best impression of how the beautiful creatures eat leaves with their tongues.
James showed his passion for nature and the environment
Apart from his love of animals, James, Earl of Wessex, has also shown a dedication to the environment. In September 2020, James, then 12, and his mom, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, took to the sandy shores of Southsea in the United Kingdom to help pick up trash and protect the area's natural habitat. The mother-son duo gladly took part in, and helped raise awareness for, the Great British Beach Clean, an annual week-long event aimed at helping the environment.
James masked up to attend the funeral of his grandfather
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Phillip died at the age of 99. Among the many royal mourners who attended the funeral service, held in April 2021, were James, Earl of Wessex, then 13, who was joined by his older sister, Lady Louise Windsor, and his mother, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Because of the pandemic, the family trio all wore black masks that were appropriately somber and matched their respectful funeral attire as James paid respect to his late grandfather.
James returned to the Trooping the Colour parade
After making his first official appearance in the 2016 Trooping the Colour parade, James, Earl of Wessex, returned to ride in the carriage during the formal procession through London in 2022. In this photo, a 15-year-old James sits in the open-top carriage alongside his sister, Lady Louise Windsor, and across from their parents. James would later go on to miss out on the 2024 Trooping the Colour event, likely because it conflicted with his year-end GCSE exams, and he didn't have time to travel from his school in Surrey to London, according to Hello!
James spent Easter with his family in Windsor
James, Earl of Wessex, made a special point of spending Easter with his parents in 2025, and made one of his rare appearances when the family went to Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. James towered over his father, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, as they walked through the courtyard alongside the rest of his immediate family. Considering the fact that Edward is 6 feet tall, it seems his son could be one of the tallest members of The Royal Family.