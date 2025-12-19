Leonardo DiCaprio's Love Life Continues To Haunt Him In Awkward Moment With Jennifer Lawrence

In a moment of pure gold, Jennifer Lawrence sat down with Leonardo DiCaprio on December 18 for Variety's "Actors On Actors" and made things elegantly awkward. In yet another hilarious interaction with Lawrence and a fellow celebrity, she brought up DiCaprio's role in "One Battle After Another," citing how his character, Bob Ferguson, is a single dad. However, the "Hunger Games" actor potentially poked at DiCaprio's tragic dating record with two simple sentences (and an iconic delivery).

Jennifer Lawrence tells Leonardo DiCaprio for Variety's Actors On Actors that she loved seeing him as a dad in 'One Battle After Another': "I'm so sad you don't have a teenage daughter. You look great with one." pic.twitter.com/czXj19Hcnt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 18, 2025

"I'm so sad you don't have a teenage daughter," Lawrence said while DiCaprio chuckled nervously. She then paused before sticking the landing — "You look great with one." While this could come off as casual, it certainly had a bite. Though Lawrence is a dedicated mother who tapped into her own struggles with postpartum depression to portray Grace in "Die My Love," her barb here feels pointed at how DiCaprio doesn't have a family of his own. Not only that, but many online saw this as a not-so-subtle jab at DiCaprio's scandalous age gap relationships, especially with the 51-year-old DiCaprio currently dating the 27-year-old Vittoria Ceretti. While she's technically one of the oldest women he's dated in recent history, it won't help shield him from the buzz online — especially after his sit down with Lawrence.