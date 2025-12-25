6 Real Housewives Stars Who Are Completely Unrecognizable Without Makeup

Plenty of fans recognized LeeAnne Locken when she joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Dallas." The Texas native had a career in modeling and acting prior to her stint on reality TV. "The Real Housewives" star was even in a movie with Sandra Bullock, as well as had an appearance in "Walker, Texas Ranger."

Locken was well-accustomed to the glamour of the entertainment industry when she joined Bravo. When filming as a Real Housewife, Locken was often rocking a smoky eye and thick lashes. She often opted for a bold lip color, and her face was chiseled like Maleficent's thanks to her contour. Locken had a signature makeup look, and she stayed true to it.

Without makeup, Locken isn't quite as recognizable, but she still looks great. Her eyelids aren't as dark and her lashes aren't as long, but her face is still chiseled and her natural beauty is on full display. Like many of us, Locken has used makeup to cover insecurities. "I have gotten very good at covering up the scars on my face with makeup but in the end, they are simply evidence of a life that has been lived!" she told People. But beauty to Locken isn't tied to her appearance. "I feel the most beautiful when I am with my friends laughing or spending time at home watching my fur babies play. When I am at peace is when I feel the most beautiful!" she said in another interview with People.