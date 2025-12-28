Before & After Pics Of Susan Dell Show 'Likely' Signs Of Plastic Surgery Transformation
Michael and Susan Dell made headlines when they announced a $6.25 billion donation to "Trump Accounts" in December 2025. As Susan is apparently starting to make her way into Donald Trump's circle, it could be that her next step is to look into plastic surgery to go for "Mar-a-Lago face," a trend that many in Trump's orbit have adopted. We looked at photos of Susan from when she was younger, and it might be that she's already had work done. But Susan hasn't ever spoken about ever going under the knife, so The List spoke with Dr. Michael Zarrabi, a Beverly Hills board-certified plastic surgeon, to get his take.
We know that Dr. Zarrabi isn't Susan's doctor, but we showed him photos of Susan, one from 2008 and one from 2025. And, while it's obvious that anyone's face will look different after 17 years, when it comes to Susan, not all those changes may have been natural. "Based on the changes I'm seeing," Zarrabi said. "I do believe she may have had some cosmetic enhancements."
Zarrabi did want to note that "she looks fantastic — she really doesn't appear to have aged during that time. Modern plastic surgery and aesthetic treatments can be extremely subtle, so many procedures today are difficult to detect." All that being said, there are multiple procedures that he thinks Susan may have undergone to achieve her veritably ageless look.
What Susan Dell may have had done to her face
As for what plastic surgery treatments Susan Dell may have had, Dr. Michael Zarrabi had some thoughts. Brow lifts can completely change your face, and Zarrabi thinks that Susan may have had one. "You can see her brow position appears slightly higher than it was 17 years ago," Zarrabi explained. "Naturally, with age, we would expect the brow to descend, not lift."
That's not all. Zarrabi thought it looked like she'd had "upper eyelid surgery" aka an upper blepharoplasty. If you know what to look for, like Zarrabi does, this is apparently pretty obvious. "She appears to have had excess skin removed from the upper eyelids. It also looks like some fat may have been taken out, which can create a mild hollowing or sunken appearance—a common sign of upper eyelid surgery." She's not alone – Bradley Cooper is also rumored to have had an upper blepharoplasty.
She may have also had Botox around her eyes, with Zarrabi observing that she didn't really have crow's feet. And finally, Zarrabi posits that she may have had a facelift. Zarrabi based that educated guess on the fact that, "overall, her facial features show remarkably minimal aging: her cheeks remain full, her jawline is crisp, and her neck looks youthful." That wouldn't be what one would normally expect from a woman in her early 60s, like Susan. As Zarrabi told us, "to maintain that level of structural support and tightness over nearly two decades, it's quite possible she has undergone a facelift."