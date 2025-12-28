Before & After Pics Of Susan Dell Show 'Likely' Signs Of Plastic Surgery Transformation

Michael and Susan Dell made headlines when they announced a $6.25 billion donation to "Trump Accounts" in December 2025. As Susan is apparently starting to make her way into Donald Trump's circle, it could be that her next step is to look into plastic surgery to go for "Mar-a-Lago face," a trend that many in Trump's orbit have adopted. We looked at photos of Susan from when she was younger, and it might be that she's already had work done. But Susan hasn't ever spoken about ever going under the knife, so The List spoke with Dr. Michael Zarrabi, a Beverly Hills board-certified plastic surgeon, to get his take.

We know that Dr. Zarrabi isn't Susan's doctor, but we showed him photos of Susan, one from 2008 and one from 2025. And, while it's obvious that anyone's face will look different after 17 years, when it comes to Susan, not all those changes may have been natural. "Based on the changes I'm seeing," Zarrabi said. "I do believe she may have had some cosmetic enhancements."

Zarrabi did want to note that "she looks fantastic — she really doesn't appear to have aged during that time. Modern plastic surgery and aesthetic treatments can be extremely subtle, so many procedures today are difficult to detect." All that being said, there are multiple procedures that he thinks Susan may have undergone to achieve her veritably ageless look.