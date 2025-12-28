Kelly Osbourne Looks More Like Mom Sharon Than Ever After Weight Loss Transformation
Kelly Osbourne, daughter of the late, great Ozzy Osbourne, has undergone a rather wild transformation since starring alongside her famous family on the MTV reality show "The Osbournes." More specifically, around the start of the 2020s, Kelly embarked on a weight loss journey that has left her looking unrecognizable. Well, almost unrecognizable, but also quite familiar in a way. In fact, if you were to look at her right next to her mother, Sharon Osbourne, you'd probably think you were seeing double. Or, perhaps you'd think you were witnessing some sort of "Looper"-style time travel situation. The point is, Kelly's weight-loss transformation really highlights just how much she looks like Sharon.
Of course, there are some sad details regarding Kelly's weight-loss journey, namely the fact that she always felt insecure about her body — an unfortunate issue that was exacerbated by the fact that she grew up on TV. Nevertheless, things took a turn around 2018, when Kelly had gastric sleeve surgery. As Kelly disclosed on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast two years later, the surgery, combined with changes to her exercise and eating habits, resulted in her shedding 85 pounds. However, she later put that weight back on (and then some) when she became a mom in 2022.
Kelly managed to lose it all again, but as she confessed during a 2023 appearance on "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay," she might have gone a little too hard the second time around. "I was on a mission ... to lose all my baby weight," she said, adding that she kept the weight-loss train going even after reaching her goal before realizing she might need to pump the brakes.
Kelly Osbourne has no time for critics of her new appearance
On "Hollywood Raw" in 2020, Kelly Osbourne made one thing clear: her body transformation was something she did for herself, and she has no time for anyone who takes issue with it — or her methods. "I had surgery," she said, adding, "I don't give a f*** what anyone has to say." Because of this philosophy, she also tends to defend those in similar situations. For instance, while Kelly has denied using Ozempic, she's strongly in favor of others using it if they so choose. "My opinion used to be the same as the people who didn't like it until I met somebody who lost weight from Ozempic and it changed their life," Kelly said on "The Osbournes Podcast" in 2024.
Like Kelly herself told Scheana Shay, however, it's important to know when you're overdoing something — and her own mother may have Ozempic-ed a little too close to the sun. Sharon Osbourne has agreed with Kelly that taking Ozempic is nothing to be ashamed of, but also admitted that she overdid it and lost too much weight, which she has struggled to regain. Perhaps this is why the mother and daughter looked so similar in 2025.
Still, if Kelly doesn't have patience for people criticizing her body at the best of times, she definitely didn't have patience when some insensitive netizens started doing it in the wake of her father Ozzy Osbourne's death in July 2025. "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill?' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can," Kelly said in a since-deleted Instagram post (via NME), which she punctuated with a simple message: "F*** off."