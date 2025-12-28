Kelly Osbourne Looks More Like Mom Sharon Than Ever After Weight Loss Transformation

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of the late, great Ozzy Osbourne, has undergone a rather wild transformation since starring alongside her famous family on the MTV reality show "The Osbournes." More specifically, around the start of the 2020s, Kelly embarked on a weight loss journey that has left her looking unrecognizable. Well, almost unrecognizable, but also quite familiar in a way. In fact, if you were to look at her right next to her mother, Sharon Osbourne, you'd probably think you were seeing double. Or, perhaps you'd think you were witnessing some sort of "Looper"-style time travel situation. The point is, Kelly's weight-loss transformation really highlights just how much she looks like Sharon.

Rachpoot/bauer-griffin/Getty

Of course, there are some sad details regarding Kelly's weight-loss journey, namely the fact that she always felt insecure about her body — an unfortunate issue that was exacerbated by the fact that she grew up on TV. Nevertheless, things took a turn around 2018, when Kelly had gastric sleeve surgery. As Kelly disclosed on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast two years later, the surgery, combined with changes to her exercise and eating habits, resulted in her shedding 85 pounds. However, she later put that weight back on (and then some) when she became a mom in 2022.

Kelly managed to lose it all again, but as she confessed during a 2023 appearance on "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay," she might have gone a little too hard the second time around. "I was on a mission ... to lose all my baby weight," she said, adding that she kept the weight-loss train going even after reaching her goal before realizing she might need to pump the brakes.