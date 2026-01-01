Kristi Noem's Embarrassing Filter Flub Will Haunt Her Forever

Everyone has the right to tweak their photos when they feel they don't really look their best. However, it looks like Kristi Noem hasn't really mastered the art of posting a touched-up photo on social media. The Secretary of Homeland Security decided to publish a photo of herself holding her granddaughter, and people might have ignored it if not for two reasons. First, she applied the filter to the whole photo, meaning that even the baby got a tweak it didn't need. If that wasn't bad enough, Noem also posted the original picture without any filters by accident.

In the post, Noem celebrated an afternoon spent with her family and President Donald Trump — maybe in an effort to quash the rumors that she is leaving Trump's admin — and thanked the POTUS "for being so generous" with his time. Some of Noem's wrinkles are clearly visible in the first photo, but she has a softer appearance in the second photo — and so does the baby.

KRISTI NOEM POSTED THE FILTERED AND NOT-FILTERED VERSIONS OF THE SAME PIC!!! SHE EVEN FILTERED THE BABY!!!

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eSZvVTkHKb — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 18, 2025

The mistake may have happened when Noem did a photo dump on Threads and probably forgot to eliminate the untouched photo of the batch. Other photos also included her whole family inside the Oval Office and around the White House; Trump talking to a group of people and playing with a White House model; and a video of Noem herself walking down the outside of the building. X users were quick to point out the obvious use of filters, with many taking personal shots at Noem. "There's no filter that would make Kristi Noem look less 'died ten years ago, but the spare parts keep her up,'" wrote one person on X.