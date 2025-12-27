Melania Trump Fuels Loveless Marriage Rumors With Shady Dismissal Of Donald
Donald Trump seems to be having a very lonely Christmas this year. Footage of him at the Mar-a-Lago Christmas Eve dinner shows the president sitting with only First Lady Melania Trump and an unidentified tablemate, neither of whom seemed to take much notice of him. Daughter Ivanka Trump and her family were miles away on a ski excursion and absent from her dad's festivities. Even Donald and Melania's Christmas portrait was more gloomy than cheery, and their annual Christmas Eve tradition showed evidence that the first marriage might be on its last legs.
In recent years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has facilitated call-ins to the sitting president and first lady from children eager to hear about Santa's route. So it was with the Trumps. The divisive POTUS touted the beauty of coal (it's not such a bad thing to get in one's stocking) and assured one tot that St. Nick wasn't a foreign intruder. Then at one point between calls, Trump addressed his wife and the assembled press, as seen here: "People love our first lady, right, honey? Is this the greatest first lady? Look at her; how elegant is the first lady?"
Trump: How elegant is the first lady? Look at you. I'm not supposed—
Melania Trump: Anybody else? Are they calling? pic.twitter.com/UNBlzY6O7P
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 24, 2025
The "elegant first lady" smiled for a moment at her husband, then immediately spoke to an off-camera staff member: "Anybody else? Are they calling?" It was a moment that would have chilled Santa himself.
The first lady's body language said it all
A woman receiving a nice compliment from her husband might respond by thanking him, returning the compliment, or perhaps bestowing a quick kiss. Not so for Melania Trump. As her husband sang her praises, she sat with her body turned away from him, legs and arms crossed, only turning her head to smile before changing the subject. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did more gushing over President Trump in her recent pregnancy announcement than the first lady did in all of Christmas Eve.
The cynics on X thought Melania's body language was loud and clear. "Can she position her body [any more] away from him?" went one question. "I actually feel bad for him, and I never feel bad for him." A commenter said, "He's trying to play it up, fishing for a reaction, and she just cuts straight through it like, are we done here? No smile, no performance, just moving on." Another found the moment uncomfortable: "The Christmas Eve tension from these two is unbelievable." Some respondents got right to the point, such as this one: "it's like everyone KNOWS what this conveys in terms of their relationship, but no one of prominence wants to be the first to open the floodgate of admittance."
Yet, like a Christmas tree in January, this failed holiday heart-warmer is destined to be forgotten before long. The Trump marriage may be a mess behind the scenes, but there's no way the image-conscious couple would dream of splitting up now. No president has ever sought a divorce while in office, and despite his desire to be the first in everything, Trump wouldn't want to break that particular record.