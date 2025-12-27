Melania Trump Fuels Loveless Marriage Rumors With Shady Dismissal Of Donald

Donald Trump seems to be having a very lonely Christmas this year. Footage of him at the Mar-a-Lago Christmas Eve dinner shows the president sitting with only First Lady Melania Trump and an unidentified tablemate, neither of whom seemed to take much notice of him. Daughter Ivanka Trump and her family were miles away on a ski excursion and absent from her dad's festivities. Even Donald and Melania's Christmas portrait was more gloomy than cheery, and their annual Christmas Eve tradition showed evidence that the first marriage might be on its last legs.

In recent years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has facilitated call-ins to the sitting president and first lady from children eager to hear about Santa's route. So it was with the Trumps. The divisive POTUS touted the beauty of coal (it's not such a bad thing to get in one's stocking) and assured one tot that St. Nick wasn't a foreign intruder. Then at one point between calls, Trump addressed his wife and the assembled press, as seen here: "People love our first lady, right, honey? Is this the greatest first lady? Look at her; how elegant is the first lady?"

Trump: How elegant is the first lady? Look at you. I'm not supposed— Melania Trump: Anybody else? Are they calling? pic.twitter.com/UNBlzY6O7P — Acyn (@Acyn) December 24, 2025

The "elegant first lady" smiled for a moment at her husband, then immediately spoke to an off-camera staff member: "Anybody else? Are they calling?" It was a moment that would have chilled Santa himself.