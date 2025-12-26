Footage Of Donald Trump's Lonely Christmas Has Everyone Asking About Barron

Christmas 2025 might have been a bit harder for President Donald Trump than he initially expected. First, there was the gloomy holiday photo he took with wife Melania Trump, then, at a Christmas Eve party it appeared as if no one wanted to talk to him. In a video posted to X, the president can be seen swaying back and forth at a near-empty table. Melania is chatting with the one other guest as Donald zones out. While it seems odd that no one would be trying to rub shoulders with the leader of the free world, many still noticed a significant absence: son Barron Trump was nowhere to be found.

All those people there on Christmas and no one talks to him. Pretty telling. pic.twitter.com/alpx2lEMDi — Jeff Nadu (@JeffNadu) December 25, 2025

Though Barron is seemingly in the middle of a disappearing act, several commenters were quick to wonder why he wasn't keeping his father company during the holidays. One user was trying to explain the distance others were keeping from the Trumps by writing, "MAYBE ... it was a private Family Table?" Another followed suit, noting that it "Looks roped off." But several others asked questions similar to this post, wondering "Where is Barron?"

Considering the close bond Melania and son Barron have with one another, it is strange that she wouldn't want him to be in attendance. Although it's fairly well known that Melania prefers to keep Barron out of the public eye, there's most likely a very good reason for it — especially when considering the flack she got for sitting so far away from her husband.