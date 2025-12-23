Donald And Melania Trump's Gloomy Christmas Portrait Looks Like A Funeral For Their Marriage

'Tis the season to be jolly, but it seems someone forgot to pass the message on to the first family. Presenting the zillionth sign that Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage is on the rocks, the White House posted its official 2025 Christmas portrait of the first couple on Instagram. White House photographer Andrea Hanks captured the two in the Cross Hall on December 7, 2025, apparently just before attending the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Their attire was spot-on for a major star-studded event. Though Melania wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025, her simple Givenchy gown certainly wasn't one of them. Even the president looked polished from head to toe; Trump either found the right concealer for his perpetually bruised hand, or else a little photo magic hid the evidence.

Yes, this would have been a perfect photo ... if only the Trumps looked as though they were enjoying themselves. Their somber expressions were at odds with the festive lights in the background, and their black clothes only made them appear gloomier. Were they trying to be dignified? Concentrating on the night ahead, in which the former "Apprentice" host would take the reins as emcee? Or just trying to get the whole thing over with? Commenters had ideas of their own.

Along with the raves from MAGA fans came some very pointed remarks on social media. "Nothing screams Christmas like black clothing," one critic laughed. A snarker responded, "Xmas is not joyful for this pair. They mourn a day celebrating anything but them." Another was blunter still: "OMG a picture without any joy or emotion whatsoever!!! Complete coldness!!!"