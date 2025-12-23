Donald And Melania Trump's Gloomy Christmas Portrait Looks Like A Funeral For Their Marriage
'Tis the season to be jolly, but it seems someone forgot to pass the message on to the first family. Presenting the zillionth sign that Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage is on the rocks, the White House posted its official 2025 Christmas portrait of the first couple on Instagram. White House photographer Andrea Hanks captured the two in the Cross Hall on December 7, 2025, apparently just before attending the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Their attire was spot-on for a major star-studded event. Though Melania wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025, her simple Givenchy gown certainly wasn't one of them. Even the president looked polished from head to toe; Trump either found the right concealer for his perpetually bruised hand, or else a little photo magic hid the evidence.
Yes, this would have been a perfect photo ... if only the Trumps looked as though they were enjoying themselves. Their somber expressions were at odds with the festive lights in the background, and their black clothes only made them appear gloomier. Were they trying to be dignified? Concentrating on the night ahead, in which the former "Apprentice" host would take the reins as emcee? Or just trying to get the whole thing over with? Commenters had ideas of their own.
Along with the raves from MAGA fans came some very pointed remarks on social media. "Nothing screams Christmas like black clothing," one critic laughed. A snarker responded, "Xmas is not joyful for this pair. They mourn a day celebrating anything but them." Another was blunter still: "OMG a picture without any joy or emotion whatsoever!!! Complete coldness!!!"
The first lady may never live down her holiday rep
The Trumps' un-festive 2025 holiday greeting is going over about as well as last year's fruitcake. Even the caption was unemotional: "Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," with no punctuation. If this is what the divisive POTUS meant by his "We're saying MERRY CHRISTMAS again!" Instagram message two weeks earlier, it's not the flex he was hoping for. His hated predecessor, Barack Obama, showed far more seasonal spirit when he posted pics of himself in a Santa cap, reading a story and passing out gifts to schoolchildren. "I've worn many hats over the years, but this one might be my favorite!" the former prez wrote.
The portrait was especially unfortunate for the first lady; her impassive face reflected no joy in either the holiday or in her marriage. This is the time of year when Melania's old holiday scandal comes back to haunt her like the Ghost of Christmas Past. In a caught-on-tape conversation, Melania blurted in frustration, "Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations?" per X, and was instantly branded as a heartless Grinch. The following years have done little to erase that rep.
For 2026's holiday greeting, we suggest side-by-side solo pics of the first couple. Melania's rare megawatt smile always comes out when she's with children, so a candid of her at the annual Toys for Tots event would be ideal. Naturally, the president should be shown in his gilded-up Oval Office, where his jolliness comes out in full force.