MAGA Loyalists Who Have Clashed With CBS News' Margaret Brennan

CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan's reputation took a big hit after Marco Rubio appeared on "Face the Nation" in February 2025. In a heated back-and-forth about Vice President JD Vance's recent, highly controversial speech in Munich, Germany, Brennan pointed out, "He was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide." However, the secretary of state interrupted her to note that free speech did not exist in Nazi Germany. The ensuing backlash even caught the attention of Vance himself, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "This is a crazy exchange. Does the media really think the holocaust was caused by free speech?" Even White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared an X post to slam the seasoned news anchor for her remarks. Fox News hosts weren't far behind with their criticisms either, with Greg Gutfeld arguing that Brennan had "weaponized stupidity" during an episode of "The Five," (via Newsweek).

Meanwhile, during an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the eponymous host stated that the sole reason politicians agreed to sit down with Brennan was that she made them seem infinitely smarter. Notably, in a chat with Newsweek, former CNN correspondent Frank Sesno offered an interesting perspective on all of the drama that Brennan had generated with several major MAGA supporters. "That's a play straight out of the modern political handbook: discredit the journalist, shift the focus, and make the media the story rather than the issue being discussed," the director of George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs explained. Since Brennan has clashed with numerous people who are loyal to Donald Trump over the years, she is probably all too familiar with their tactics.