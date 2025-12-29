Barron Trump Comes Out Of Hiding For Mar-A-Lago Christmas And Shows Off His Rarely Seen Side
Raised to value privacy, Barron Trump has stayed out of the public eye for much of his life — an impressive achievement for someone from a famous family. The youngest first son appears in public only when necessary, and even then he stays in the background and lets his dad, Donald Trump, bask in the spotlight he craves. Still, when he does grab attention, it's almost always positive. At his father's inauguration, Barron spoke some kind words to Joe Biden as he shook hands with the outgoing commander-in-chief. The college sophomore is described as being polite in person, an intelligent conversationalist, and even riotously funny on occasion. Proving the point, a guest at the Trump family Christmas celebration caught Barron in a rare unguarded moment.
On her Instagram account December 27, Russian model and influencer Valeria Berkland (who also goes by Valeria Sokolova) posted photos and videos which she captioned "A Christmas to remember" at Mar-a-Lago. Along with the typical selfies, Berkland managed to capture two glimpses of Barron while she was there. In the first shot, he walks into the dining pavilion behind the president, turning his head briefly as he approaches the table (yep, he still towers over his dad). The second clip shows him at the roped-off family table, which included mom, Melania Trump, older brother Donald Trump Jr., Don Jr.'s oldest son Donnie, and newly be-diamonded fiancée Bettina Anderson. Barron is seen leaning in and laughing at something his cousin said — a welcome indication that he was enjoying the evening.
Body language said a lot at Christmas dinner
Moving to the D.C. campus of New York University suggests that Barron Trump could be taking more of an interest in politics than previously thought. It doesn't look as though Donald Trump and Barron are trying to improve their weird relationship, however. The bits of video shared by influencer Valeria Berkland may have been brief, but they spoke volumes. Ever the leader, the president walked into the dining area first, with his son trailing several steps behind. Trump went on to acknowledge the nearby guests without so much as a backward glance at his child. Could Donald still be unhappy over Barron's height? Did we mention he's tall?
The second snippet gave away even more body language secrets. The president and Barron turned their bodies fully away from each other; Trump kept his hand on the back of wife Melania's chair in a protective gesture. After listening to Donnie's apparently witty comment, Barron glanced in his father's direction, but seeing that the president was busy chatting, he turned his head back to his cousin. The first lady, meanwhile, appeared to be listening to the person on her right, not looking either at her husband or her son.
It may be that Barron was more interested in connecting with his brother and cousin; the younger Donalds live in Palm Beach and don't see him often. This might also have been the first time he saw them since Don Jr. proposed to Bettina Anderson right before Christmas, so this would have been the time to offer congratulations. At any rate, the footage revealed that Donald Trump didn't have such a lonely Christmas without Barron after all. (We know you were worried).