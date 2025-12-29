Barron Trump Comes Out Of Hiding For Mar-A-Lago Christmas And Shows Off His Rarely Seen Side

Moving to the D.C. campus of New York University suggests that Barron Trump could be taking more of an interest in politics than previously thought. It doesn't look as though Donald Trump and Barron are trying to improve their weird relationship, however. The bits of video shared by influencer Valeria Berkland may have been brief, but they spoke volumes. Ever the leader, the president walked into the dining area first, with his son trailing several steps behind. Trump went on to acknowledge the nearby guests without so much as a backward glance at his child. Could Donald still be unhappy over Barron's height? Did we mention he's tall?

The second snippet gave away even more body language secrets. The president and Barron turned their bodies fully away from each other; Trump kept his hand on the back of wife Melania's chair in a protective gesture. After listening to Donnie's apparently witty comment, Barron glanced in his father's direction, but seeing that the president was busy chatting, he turned his head back to his cousin. The first lady, meanwhile, appeared to be listening to the person on her right, not looking either at her husband or her son.

It may be that Barron was more interested in connecting with his brother and cousin; the younger Donalds live in Palm Beach and don't see him often. This might also have been the first time he saw them since Don Jr. proposed to Bettina Anderson right before Christmas, so this would have been the time to offer congratulations. At any rate, the footage revealed that Donald Trump didn't have such a lonely Christmas without Barron after all. (We know you were worried).