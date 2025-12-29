Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity Flaunt Age-Gap Romance With Lavish Vacation Photos
Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity joined the list of Fox News anchors with age-gap relationships when the "Hannity" host popped the question to the "Fox & Friends" co-host in December 2024. She was 48 at the time, while he was days away from turning 63. One year later, the conservative couple spent the holidays on a family vacation and shared a bit of uncharacteristic PDA online.
For two people who live their lives in the public eye, Hannity and Earhardt surprisingly don't flaunt their romance too often; perhaps that's a result of living across the country from each other. This past summer, however, they shared an awkward vacation selfie that made their age gap more obvious than ever. They've done it again, this time with much more convincing and flattering pictures, even if the age gap is still noticeable.
In a series of photos shared to her Instagram, Earhart showed off her Christmas vacation with Hannity and their family in Paris, France. The Fox News personalities brought along their children from previous marriages: Hannity's adult kids, Patrick and Merri, and Earhardt's mini-me daughter Hayden Earhardt. As the couple posed with their loved ones, it was easy to see that they had created one big happy family. Still, it's hard to ignore the fact that Hannity looks like he could be his fiancée's dad, especially when they're the only ones in the picture.
Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's wedding plans might be a secret
December 2025 has surely been a special holiday season for Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity, as they celebrated one year since their engagement began. At the time, the couple told Fox News, "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," in a statement, noting that their kids "couldn't be happier." Despite being open with the world about their engagement status, they haven't been quite so open about their wedding plans. It's unclear whether the two have set a date or are just enjoying their engaged era.
It's no surprise that Earhardt and Hannity are keeping their cards close to their chests about any wedding plans — that's been their modus operandi ever since their relationship began. "[Hannity is] very private because he's very famous and he's very controversial but it's been an open secret that they have been seeing each other," a source told People back in 2020, noting that the couple had been "seeing each other very secretively for years." Still, plenty of folks believe that Earhardt and Hannity's relationship won't last, whether they actually make it down the aisle or not.