Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity Flaunt Age-Gap Romance With Lavish Vacation Photos

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity joined the list of Fox News anchors with age-gap relationships when the "Hannity" host popped the question to the "Fox & Friends" co-host in December 2024. She was 48 at the time, while he was days away from turning 63. One year later, the conservative couple spent the holidays on a family vacation and shared a bit of uncharacteristic PDA online.

For two people who live their lives in the public eye, Hannity and Earhardt surprisingly don't flaunt their romance too often; perhaps that's a result of living across the country from each other. This past summer, however, they shared an awkward vacation selfie that made their age gap more obvious than ever. They've done it again, this time with much more convincing and flattering pictures, even if the age gap is still noticeable.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram, Earhart showed off her Christmas vacation with Hannity and their family in Paris, France. The Fox News personalities brought along their children from previous marriages: Hannity's adult kids, Patrick and Merri, and Earhardt's mini-me daughter Hayden Earhardt. As the couple posed with their loved ones, it was easy to see that they had created one big happy family. Still, it's hard to ignore the fact that Hannity looks like he could be his fiancée's dad, especially when they're the only ones in the picture.