Fox News Anchors With The Biggest Age Gap Relationships

Despite stressing the importance of traditional family values on air, many Fox News anchors have gone down unconventional routes in their personal lives, marrying people with whom they share a significant age gap. For instance, former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly's first wife, Maureen E. McPhilmy, was 17 years his junior. Regardless, their marriage lasted for 15 years and they welcomed two children together during that time too. According to Gawker, the ugly side of the couple's marriage was unearthed during their acrimonious, years-long custody battle. The outlet's damning 2015 report detailed how McPhilmy had accused O'Reilly of domestic violence, further revealing, "A court-appointed forensic examiner testified at a closed hearing that O'Reilly's daughter claimed to have witnessed her father dragging McPhilmy down a staircase by her neck, apparently unaware that the daughter was watching," (via The Hollywood Reporter).

In a statement shared with Politico, O'Reilly vehemently denied the domestic violence allegations. According to previous court documents, which were previously shared by Gawker in 2013, the former spouses had initially agreed to share joint custody of their kids. However, McPhilmy took O'Reilly to court after learning that he had pawned off his parental responsibilities to a child therapist that the controversial media personality had hired full-time. She also posited that O'Reilly had used his influence over the Catholic Church, of which she was a member, to get her a reprimand that urged her not to take communion on account of her remarriage. It also sought to deter her from telling her kids that her second marriage was still considered a holy union. The exes' bitter custody battle culminated in 2016 with McPhilmy receiving full custody of their children.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.