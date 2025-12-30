The Stunning Transformation Of Eden Sher, From Childhood To Now
Not many child stars can say they've had the rise to steady fame that Eden Sher had. In an era proceeding notable names like Macaulay Culkin, Sher found herself at the forefront of child actors who've since made a way for themselves in the acting industry. Most notable was her inclusion in the midwestern slice-of-life ABC original, "The Middle," where she played the socially awkward Sue Heck of the Heck family. Her performance, alongside the stacked cast of "The Middle," helped Sher not only rise to prominence but stay there.
This, however, was merely a chapter in her ever-growing acting career. The Los Angeles-native used her early curiosity and wit to propel herself into various off-center sitcoms, animated series, and even video games. It wasn't just acting that kept Sher busy, either, as she has remained an active presence on social media with the help of a budding podcast, a TikTok series detailing her personal family life, and promotionals for theater work that is near and dear to her heart. This is a versatile performer who has transitioned into an established name within the acting industry. To learn more about her rise to stardom, here is the stunning transformation of Eden Sher!
Sher had her own segment on Jay Leno before as a kid
Born in Los Angeles, California, Eden Sher spent her childhood alongside her mother and two brothers. Given her later trajectory, one would assume she always aspired to become an actor. However, it was her knack for entertainment that drew her attention to the medium as opposed to an immediate interest. Her potential success as a performer was hinted at during a segment on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." The segment — widely presumed to be "Jaywalking" — itself saw Leno pose trivia questions to pedestrians. This instance saw him show up in Sher's elementary school, where she surprisingly had the opportunity to appear on the segment. "I happened to be one of the kids he talked to," she recalled to Media Mikes in 2011. "He must have thought I was funny because they kept all of the parts I did in the show. I guess the bit ended up being successful, and Jay came back to my school to do another one for Christmas."
The producers eventually got in contact with Sher's mom and proposed that Sher should have her own Q&A segment on the late-night talk show with her brother, Cosmo. This was her first taste of virality and ultimately sparked her interest in acting. "At the time I was 8 [years old], and my brother was 10 [years old]," she said. "We actually got to do that bit a couple times."
A young Sher appeared in a now-acclaimed director's short film
After attaining mainstream exposure on a late-night talk show, Eden Sher got the ball rolling with her budding acting career. Aside from school plays and local theater work, it wasn't long before Sher started snagging roles amongst rising stars, one of whom was Jamie Babbitt, a multiple-time Emmy-nominated director, writer, and producer who's had her hand in shows like "Malcolm in the Middle," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and "Only Murders in the Building."
Early on, however, the director tried her hand at a short film, "Stuck," after finding success with "But I'm a Cheerleader" and "Popular." In it was a young Sher, who got the opportunity to portray Caterpillar Girl. According to Sher, this was actually her first acting job. "Okay. Funny story, actually," she joked to Bullz-Eye in 2012. "That was my first job ever, and it was a short film that I did, but the director is a TV director now who's pretty well known. Her name is Jamie Babbitt, and she directed a few episodes of 'The Middle!'"
Sher's first few television roles served as early learning experiences
As a child actor, Eden Sher made her acting pitstops across notable networks. Whether it be appearing alongside the cast of "Sonny with a Chance" on the Disney Channel or having on-set experience in Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101," Sher worked hard to rack up her resume once she decided to pursue acting. The stints that proved more fruitful, however, were her recurring roles in "Weeds" and "Sons & Daughters."
Through portraying Gretchen in "Weeds," Sher had her first experience on a television series, which, was "very crucial in developing her acting skills," according to her 2011 interview with Media Mikes. Her role as level-headed Carrie Fenton in "Sons & Daughters" came shortly after. Similar to "Weeds," "Sons & Daughters" proved to be just as fruitful for her development as an actor. In her 2012 interview with Bullz-Eye, Sher spoke about how much of the show was improvised and how that time on set helped her with future roles. "If I did it now, it would be very intimidating, but because I'd never experienced anything outside of that, I didn't even question it. I wasn't scared ... We would do scenes and we would improv, and then they would go, 'Okay, now do it but have this end goal.' And we'd do it again, and ... it was enlightening," she said. "It was a little mini-improv course, and it was very helpful."
Sher earned her role in The Middle after a series of auditions
Eden Sher's biggest role to date came in the form of a multi-season comedy. After "The Middle" went through a failed iteration in 2007, ABC later greenlit a second attempt in 2009, complete with a new ensemble. The show was home to acting legends like Patricia Heaton, coming off her success as part of the cast of "Everybody Loves Raymond," along with growing stars like Atticus Shaffer. Sher portrayed the quirky middle child, Sue Heck, whose popularity throughout its nine-season run was enough to prompt a potential spinoff (more on that later).
Despite Sher's success as the fictional character, the audition process was lengthy, to the point where she wasn't convinced that the producers even liked her. Sher candidly spoke about the experience in a 2025 YouTube video, stating that she "auditioned for 'The Middle' upward of seven times." Throughout her auditions, Sher noted how uninterested the producers appeared anytime she read for Sue Heck. To her surprise, however, her manager informed Sher that the producers wanted to see her again. Sher had to go through this process multiple times until they finally settled on her as their final recast for Sue Heck, a decision which Sher jokingly questioned. "I go in for the screen test. There's one other girl there, and I do my thing," she recalled. "And the next day they say, 'You got the role.' And I say, 'Are you sure? Are you sure, though?'"
Sher voiced a Disney animated series lead character
Eden Sher juggled other acting jobs alongside her gig as Sue Heck in "The Middle." From appearing in the short-lived Disney XD series, "Pair of Kings" in 2012 — which once featured a young Mitchel Musso after his work on "Hannah Montana" — to appearing in the 2014 film "Veronica Mars," Sher continued to nab roles and take on new opportunities. One such opportunity was the Disney series "Star vs. the Forces of Evil," wherein Sher voiced the fun-loving and chaotic space princess, Star Butterfly.
Voicing the character for its entire four-season run proved to be a nice change of pace for Sher, as she was primarily used to acting on-screen rather than lending her voice for an animated series. "It's pretty different," Sher noted of the experience during an interview with "Good Morning America" in 2015. "It's not different in that I'm paid to go crazy, but it's a totally different skill. It gave me a totally different respect for animated actors," she said. "You have to learn how to convey emotion only through your voice ... I was jumping in the studio when I first started out, and they were like, 'You can't jump. You can't do that — we can hear it.'"
The actor wrote a kids book in 2016
In addition to juggling her obligations on "The Middle" and voicing Star Butterfly in "Star vs. the Forces of Evil," Eden Sher still found time to partake in personal ventures. One of those ventures led her to become a full-fledged author, a common progression for actors. (Recall the list of Hallmark stars who have written books). For Sher, though, she did it in her own quirky way. With the help of Razorbill — a Penguin Young Readers imprint — Sher was able to publish "The Emotionary: A Dictionary of Words That Don't Exist for Feelings That Do."
The title is exactly what the book is: a dictionary of made-up words that define certain complex emotions. The book also contained illustrations from well-known graphic novelist Julia Wertz. "When I found out Penguin wanted to make 'The Emotionary,' I couldn't believe I was going to get paid to be obsessive, neurotic, and emotionally self-indulgent, all things I do for free," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 when recalling just how excited she was to publish the book. Razorbill's senior editor, Jessica Almon, shared similar sentiments as she told the publication why they felt it was necessary to publish "The Emotionary" in the first place. "We knew this was a standout project as soon as we heard the subtitle," she said. "'The Emotionary' is your hilarious guide to that language — and we suspect a lot of emotional people out there will find it very useful."
Sher married Nick Cron-DeVico in 2020
Throughout the years, Eden Sher's acting career was always at the forefront. As a result, not many were privy to personal details such as Sher's dating history. That is, until she made her relationship with Nick Cron-DeVico public via her social media platforms. Despite the two being heavily involved in the entertainment industry — with DeVico having credits as a comedy writer for animated shows like "Clarence" and "Robot Chicken" — it is unclear how the two crossed paths and when they started dating. By 2019, though, Sher took to Instagram to share that the two were officially engaged. "It's been more than four years, we've been to four countries, lived in two houses, have two dogs, been real bored in 12 airports, gotten fancy 100+ times, taken 58 photo booths, have collectively one Emmy, and now, Nick Cron-DeVico and I get to spend the rest of eternity doing more of all of it," she wrote. "Very exciting news guys: we engaged as f***!"
The pair held their wedding ceremony in 2020, where they were joined by their dog Peanut. Funnily enough, Sher announced their nuptials in her signature quirky style. "The rumors are true ... Peanut and I got married!" she quipped on Instagram. "Nick Cron-DeVico, I'm sorry you had to find out this way."
Sher became a mother in 2021
Soon after becoming a wife, Eden Sher also became a mother. News of this came in 2021 when she announced to her Instagram followers — paired with photos of her sporting a baby bump — that she was expecting twins. "Hey y'all, got some cool news. I'm hella preg!" she wrote. "Nick Cron-DeVico and I made some babies, so get ready for some fun twins comin' at ya' Libra season 2021!" Her delivery wasn't completely seamless, as Sher told Express that she had to have an emergency C-section. It was there that she got recognized by her technician, who was administering her epidural at the time, which is an experience, in Sher's words, that is "burned into her brain forever."
As the mother of "two human clones," per her TikTok page, Sher's newfound journey prompted her to upload a plethora of parenting content on her TikTok profile. Most of these are either embarrassing or relatable stories about parenthood, giving her followers some insight into her life as a mother. In a TikTok clip from an October 2025 episode of the "Middling with Eden and Brock" podcast, Sher shared that she was expecting another addition to her family. This came after months of hiding her pregnancy, which she shared made her personal obligations difficult to uphold. In the video, she was also quick to clarify that she was pregnant with a "singleton" instead of more twins.
Sher created a one-woman show in 2023
After Eden Sher's almost decade-long role as Sue Heck in "The Middle" came to an end in 2018, Sher surely had a decent amount of time on her hands to dive into other ventures. One of these ventures almost saw her star as the lead of her own "The Middle" spinoff, "Sue Sue in the City," which ABC ultimately passed on. With several guest appearances in other sitcoms, a marriage, and motherhood, Sher sought to tackle theater success in the form of a one-woman show using her personal life experience as the main theme.
In August 2023, Sher debuted "I Was on a Sitcom" at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. According to Sher, the title is exactly what the show entails. "Well, it's called 'I Was on a Sitcom,' and I was on a sitcom. So, naturally, it is about the traumatic birth of my twin babies," she teased during an interview with Playbill. "It's a show about finding yourself ... After you've been on a show for nine years — who are you?" With self-discovery at its core, the solo show certainly proved to be an uplifting experience for Sher as a performer. In 2024, Sher shared just how uniquely difficult it was to perform a show all by herself. "It's so different from anything film or TV. There are no cuts," she told AT&T Performing Arts Center. "You can't cut. You can't mess up. It's just you."
Sher launched a podcast with former The Middle co-star in 2024
One of the more admirable qualities of "The Middle" character Sue Heck was Eden Sher's ability to convey the seamless growth into a resilient teenager. She wouldn't make this character development alone. Sue Heck's longstanding friendship with Brad Bottig, played by Brock Ciarlelli, also helped with her on-screen trajectory. The chemistry between him and Sher mirrored their fictional counterparts, and the two remained great friends after the show's demise. While both Sher and Ciarlelli became nearly unrecognizable after "The Middle," their popularity as a duo never wavered, which prompted them to launch their own podcast, "Middling with Eden and Brock," in 2024.
As the title suggests, Sher and Ciarlelli's rewatch podcast is centered around their experience on "The Middle," along with secret nuggets of information fans may not be privy to, including behind-the-scenes content and more. They also wouldn't shy away from inviting their former co-stars onto the show, like Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn. Other guests included actors such as Vicki Lewis, Rachel Dratch, and Ray Romano. This project proved to be successful, as they also released live recordings where fans can witness the making of their podcast in real-time. You can find episodes of their podcast on mainstream streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube,with the pair uploading new episodes every Wednesday.
Sher made her Hallmark debut in a Christmas movie
After "The Middle," Eden Sher seemingly slowed down to focuse on her personal life. This isn't to say she didn't remain busy as an actor, as Sher did make guest appearances in various comedy series, including "Lopez vs. Lopez," "How I Met Your Father," "Night Court," and even reprised her role as Star Butterfly in "Chibiverse." Although none of these were strong recurring roles to replace the steady work of her last sitcom, Sher's next acting milestone was sitting right around the corner in the form of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
In November of 2025, Sher took to Instagram to share that she made her Hallmark debut in "A Keller Christmas Vacation." The film followed three siblings on a cruise through Europe with their family who collectively overcome their longstanding familial issues during the holidays. This was truly an exciting venture for Sher, as she got to star alongside Jonathan Bennett ("Mean Girls") and "Superman Returns" actor Brandon Routh. Well before its release, Sher prompted her Instagram followers to see the feel-good holiday movie. "I shot a [Christmas] movie for Hallmark Channel in real-life Europe on a real-life riverboat and had a magical time, and made lifelong friends, and now you all get to see it November 9!" she wrote. "Highly recommend watching because it's very fun and [I] would like to film a sequel."