The Stunning Transformation Of Eden Sher, From Childhood To Now

Born in Los Angeles, California, Eden Sher spent her childhood alongside her mother and two brothers. Given her later trajectory, one would assume she always aspired to become an actor. However, it was her knack for entertainment that drew her attention to the medium as opposed to an immediate interest. Her potential success as a performer was hinted at during a segment on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." The segment — widely presumed to be "Jaywalking" — itself saw Leno pose trivia questions to pedestrians. This instance saw him show up in Sher's elementary school, where she surprisingly had the opportunity to appear on the segment. "I happened to be one of the kids he talked to," she recalled to Media Mikes in 2011. "He must have thought I was funny because they kept all of the parts I did in the show. I guess the bit ended up being successful, and Jay came back to my school to do another one for Christmas."

The producers eventually got in contact with Sher's mom and proposed that Sher should have her own Q&A segment on the late-night talk show with her brother, Cosmo. This was her first taste of virality and ultimately sparked her interest in acting. "At the time I was 8 [years old], and my brother was 10 [years old]," she said. "We actually got to do that bit a couple times."