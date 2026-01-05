Ella Gaines Debuted Mature New Look & Proved She's Enjoying College Life

Ella Gaines's debut on "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House" was not only a chance to wow fans with her designs. Although she followed Chip and Joanna Gaines' rule to stay offline until she's 18 and still keeps her online presence lowkey, the eldest Gaines girl showed fans how much she's grown up with her functional, cool girl style on the show.

As a student at Parsons School of Design as of writing, living in the Big Apple likely gives Ella the opportunity to explore her personal style. Her visits home since starting her higher education journey provided Gaines fans with a glimpse of her college glow. She started rocking reddish-brown hair that's slightly darker than her natural light brown locks sometime before late November 2025. Joanna captured it in a picture of the then-19-year-old Ella hugging her 7-year-old brother Crew Gaines before sharing it on her Instagram Story.

The Story's caption featured a quote from Crew, which said, "Mom, is this a dream? Ella is home!" Joanna added, "She's back from college," followed by a heart-eye emoji and a smiley, teary-eyed emoji. It seems like Ella adapted to college life just fine as her hair transformation took a more mature route. She also had a great eye for trends, since in fall and winter 2025, many outlets named red a popular color for the season.