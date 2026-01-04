Tragic Details About Tara Reid's Health Struggles
Actress and reality star Tara Reid has had one of Hollywood's most tragic stories. The height of her career came in the late '90s and early aughts when she starred in movies like "Cruel Intentions," the "American Pie" franchise, "Van Wilder," and "Josie and the Pussycats," in which she often played a stereotypical party girl and ditzy blonde. Her life began to imitate art, and she earned a reputation as one of the biggest partiers in the 2000s alongside Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton. Although all of the women have moved on from their friendships with each other, Reid hasn't been able to fix her damaged reputation like some of her former friends have.
Reid's hard-partying lifestyle and the pressures of Hollywood have impacted her health in significant ways, from a strange rehab stint and some unfortunate plastic surgeries to a bizarre 2025 incident at a bar. The "Sharknado" star took a break from Hollywood to try to find inspiration again, but her struggles in 2025 indicate that she's still feeling the impact of her previous behavior, warranting a closer look at the most concerning details about her health.
Tara Reid has a history of botched plastic surgeries
Like many celebrities, Tara Reid has had plastic surgeries, but unfortunately, some of her procedures have been noticeably unsuccessful, affecting her mental and physical health as a result. On the red carpet for a 2004 birthday party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, Reid had a wardrobe malfunction that exposed one of her breasts and revealed a mutilated nipple.
Reid told Us Weekly in October 2006 that she had discussed size B breasts with a plastic surgeon but received size C implants instead, with her areolas being deformed in the process and failing to heal after the procedure. "When I realized it, I cried and begged the photographers not to print it," Reid said (via CBS News), but the paparazzi didn't comply. Instead, they laughed and high-fived each other.
The "My Boss's Daughter" star also spoke to Us Weekly about a botched body contouring procedure done by the same surgeon who did her breast augmentation. Afterward, she had bulging abs that required corrective surgery. "I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn't wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work," she told the outlet. In the early aughts (and even today), photos of both successful and unsuccessful plastic surgery results were forms of entertainment, but they're just health issues Reid and others sometimes have to correct.
There are conflicting reports as to why Tara Reid went to rehab in 2008
Tara Reid checked into rehab in late December 2008, according to a People report. "Tara has a problem with alcohol. It's been at the root of much discomfort between herself and her family and friends," a source close told the outlet at the time. Shortly after a 60-day stay at Promises Treatment Center in Malibu, California, Reid did an interview with In Touch and didn't seem to deny that she had a substance abuse problem. In fact, she said the program saved her life. "Before I used to think about tomorrow, and I hated it. Now I can't wait because I am clean and sober and I am excited," she said.
But in a 2022 interview with Buzzfeed, the "Sharknado" star claimed that at the time, she was in such an abusive relationship that she and her team decided she should check herself into rehab for two weeks because it seemed like the only way to break them up. "No one knows the real truth about all the things that happened. This doesn't even bother me, because I know my truth, but it used to," Reid said. Suffice to say, she doesn't owe the public an explanation as to why she went to treatment or for how long, but it nonetheless had fans worried about her health.
Tara Reid thinks she was drugged at a bar in November 2025
As seen in security video footage obtained by TMZ in November 2025, Tara Reid was transported via wheelchair and stretcher from a Chicago hotel lobby to an ambulance after she appeared to be incoherent, confused, and slurring her words. After being released from a local hospital, she told TMZ and other outlets that she believed a glass of wine she ordered was drugged while she went outside for a cigarette. The reality star said she'd only had one drink on the night in question.
Reid later filed a police report over the incident, claiming that she was having a drink with a stranger on the night of November 23, 2025, when she went outside to smoke. "The next thing I remember was waking up in the hospital around 8 hours or more later, not knowing where I was or anything that happened. I completely blacked out with no recollection of anything," she said in the police report (via People). After reviewing video footage, police found no evidence that Reid was drugged and closed the investigation on Thursday, December 11th.
Subsequently released video footage showed Reid drinking multiple glasses of wine in the Chicago bar, downing some of them in a matter of seconds. "Whether I had additional drinks after that doesn't matter, the fact is I don't remember anything," she told Page Six, adding, "I feel bullied and judged for something I cannot recall. I'm trying to heal, but the public scrutiny is making that very difficult, and I've been afraid to even leave my house."