Tragic Details About Tara Reid's Health Struggles

Tara Reid checked into rehab in late December 2008, according to a People report. "Tara has a problem with alcohol. It's been at the root of much discomfort between herself and her family and friends," a source close told the outlet at the time. Shortly after a 60-day stay at Promises Treatment Center in Malibu, California, Reid did an interview with In Touch and didn't seem to deny that she had a substance abuse problem. In fact, she said the program saved her life. "Before I used to think about tomorrow, and I hated it. Now I can't wait because I am clean and sober and I am excited," she said.

But in a 2022 interview with Buzzfeed, the "Sharknado" star claimed that at the time, she was in such an abusive relationship that she and her team decided she should check herself into rehab for two weeks because it seemed like the only way to break them up. "No one knows the real truth about all the things that happened. This doesn't even bother me, because I know my truth, but it used to," Reid said. Suffice to say, she doesn't owe the public an explanation as to why she went to treatment or for how long, but it nonetheless had fans worried about her health.

