Up-Close Photos Of Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Look Grisly

2025 will go down in history as the year President Donald Trump got more attention for his hands than for his famous hair. While it's been rumored for ages that Trump's health might be in decline, the persistent appearance of a bruise on the back of his right hand made the buzzing even louder. He just shakes hands a lot, his team insisted. Skin bruises more easily with age. Inquiring minds weren't convinced: Why isn't it getting better? And why try to cover it up? Alarm bells went off at the frequent sight of smeary makeup on Trump's hand; online commenters suspected the president had more going on than he was willing to admit.

Those comments re-emerged once again on December 29, when Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Standing for the requisite press photos, the POTUS revealed his hands in all their glory. Not only was there evidence of foundation covering the suspicious area — a lighter patch below his lower knuckles — but both of his hands were also puffy and seemed eerily waxen. Journalist and frequent Trump critic Aaron Rupar shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter), and followers agreed something was off.

Joe Raedle/Getty

"They finally hired a mortician to get the color matching just right," smirked a follower. "The Wax Museum is jealous of that hand," joked a second. Other commenters took a more serious tone. They observed the swelling, white knuckles, and prominent veins, and wondered if Trump's circulatory problems were getting worse. Another accused the MAGA crowd of ignoring Trump's health while declaring predecessor Joe Biden too frail for office.