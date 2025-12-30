Up-Close Photos Of Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Look Grisly
2025 will go down in history as the year President Donald Trump got more attention for his hands than for his famous hair. While it's been rumored for ages that Trump's health might be in decline, the persistent appearance of a bruise on the back of his right hand made the buzzing even louder. He just shakes hands a lot, his team insisted. Skin bruises more easily with age. Inquiring minds weren't convinced: Why isn't it getting better? And why try to cover it up? Alarm bells went off at the frequent sight of smeary makeup on Trump's hand; online commenters suspected the president had more going on than he was willing to admit.
Those comments re-emerged once again on December 29, when Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Standing for the requisite press photos, the POTUS revealed his hands in all their glory. Not only was there evidence of foundation covering the suspicious area — a lighter patch below his lower knuckles — but both of his hands were also puffy and seemed eerily waxen. Journalist and frequent Trump critic Aaron Rupar shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter), and followers agreed something was off.
"They finally hired a mortician to get the color matching just right," smirked a follower. "The Wax Museum is jealous of that hand," joked a second. Other commenters took a more serious tone. They observed the swelling, white knuckles, and prominent veins, and wondered if Trump's circulatory problems were getting worse. Another accused the MAGA crowd of ignoring Trump's health while declaring predecessor Joe Biden too frail for office.
Is there a hole in Trump's claims of perfect health?
Donald Trump may brag about his cognitive test results, but he can't heal whatever is wrong with his hands by recalling a series of random words. And when a new sign of trouble emerges, those rumors about his health are going to increase. In fact, that's exactly what happened when new Christmas Eve images of the president were released. He and First Lady Melania Trump spent part of the evening sending holiday greetings over the phone to children. Bad enough that Melania gave a shady dismissal of Trump, which amplified the rumors that their marriage lacks love; a closer look at the pictures tells an even more concerning story.
In the photo shown here, there's a distinct brown patch on the president's left hand, along with what appears to be a small hole that could have been made with a needle. A user on X pointed it out and was met with a chorus of agreement. The hole, another user mentioned, is consistent with an IV infusion of some sort. Some backseat doctors suggested Trump might simply be getting hydration or vitamins, while others suspected it might be medications for more concerning conditions, such as cancer or Alzheimer's disease. The location didn't go unnoticed, either: "Whatever they're giving him, they're alternating hands," observed a writer. "Likely due to excessive bruising on his right hand."
The president is ignoring the gossip for now. Knowing his image-conscious nature, he'll continue to keep the truth private unless a drastic change in his health forces his spokespeople to come clean about HandGate.