Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos' Mismatched Vibes Are On Full Display In Revealing Vacation Vid

It hardly seems like any time has passed since Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding, but December 2025 brought the newlyweds close to the half-year mark since their July nuptials. Following their personal holiday tradition, the couple jetted to Aspen for Christmas and then over to the French Caribbean island of St. Barth to enjoy a tropical New Year's Eve. An insider at Page Six caught the couple at the restaurant of Nikki Beach Saint Barth, a chic beach club featuring caviar and wagyu beef as part of their lunch menu. The video was just a short glimpse, but still a reminder of the strangeness of Bezos and Sanchez's relationship.

As seen in the video below, the couple was seated at a table watching the action as the restaurant honored a guest's birthday with bottle service. To the accompaniment of blaring club music, staff members danced down the aisle with lit candles, including one on a huge champagne bottle and another atop a birthday sign. One server even drove a motorcycle.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are kicking off the new year in St. Barts. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/G3fHZKrzRh — Page Six (@PageSix) December 29, 2025

Unlike other attendees, Sánchez immediately stood up in her seat and began dancing to the beat as she recorded the action on her phone, while her billionaire husband simply sat and clapped. The outlet shared the moment on X, formerly Twitter, and commenters were supremely unimpressed. "[T]here is no way this guy has a billion dollars and this is what he can come up with," opined one. "Exhausting," yawned another. "There's nothing relaxing about this lifestyle." The respondents were echoing what's on many minds: Is this truly a match made in heaven?