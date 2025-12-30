Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos' Mismatched Vibes Are On Full Display In Revealing Vacation Vid
It hardly seems like any time has passed since Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding, but December 2025 brought the newlyweds close to the half-year mark since their July nuptials. Following their personal holiday tradition, the couple jetted to Aspen for Christmas and then over to the French Caribbean island of St. Barth to enjoy a tropical New Year's Eve. An insider at Page Six caught the couple at the restaurant of Nikki Beach Saint Barth, a chic beach club featuring caviar and wagyu beef as part of their lunch menu. The video was just a short glimpse, but still a reminder of the strangeness of Bezos and Sanchez's relationship.
As seen in the video below, the couple was seated at a table watching the action as the restaurant honored a guest's birthday with bottle service. To the accompaniment of blaring club music, staff members danced down the aisle with lit candles, including one on a huge champagne bottle and another atop a birthday sign. One server even drove a motorcycle.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are kicking off the new year in St. Barts. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/G3fHZKrzRh
— Page Six (@PageSix) December 29, 2025
Unlike other attendees, Sánchez immediately stood up in her seat and began dancing to the beat as she recorded the action on her phone, while her billionaire husband simply sat and clapped. The outlet shared the moment on X, formerly Twitter, and commenters were supremely unimpressed. "[T]here is no way this guy has a billion dollars and this is what he can come up with," opined one. "Exhausting," yawned another. "There's nothing relaxing about this lifestyle." The respondents were echoing what's on many minds: Is this truly a match made in heaven?
Can this odd couple go the distance?
The glimpse of former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and former news anchor Lauren Sánchez Bezos was enough to convince viewers that the differences between the two might be too great to overcome. One follower suggested that Bezos, who falls in the younger-boomer demographic Generation Jones, might be trying too hard to keep up with his younger wife. "[T]his is the point in his life he should be chilling with his wife and grandchildren," they wrote on X. In truth, the age gap between Bezos and Sánchez isn't as wide as you might expect; Sánchez is nearly six years his junior and has three children, all in their teens or early twenties.
The couple's fashion choices also highlight their differences. While Bezos prefers a casual but sophisticated look, his new wife is noted for her more daring choices. Sánchez was widely criticized for being one of the worst-dressed celebs at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, for instance. She arrived in a lace bustier barely covered by a blazer, a look more appropriate for a party than a political event. Her aesthetic was a much better match for their lunch at the Caribbean island, for which she wore a tube top and a denim miniskirt. Still, it didn't quite match with Bezos' more conservative collared tee.
What truly stood out, however, was the couple's contrasting attitude toward the island festivities. While Sánchez was perhaps a bit too spirited, Bezos seemed to be only mildly amused and possibly embarrassed. One commenter on X summed it up nicely by pointing out that "[money] can buy access and immunity, but it can't manufacture purpose or genuine enjoyment." If these two hope to have a true happily-ever-after, they need to be on the same page about using their wealth together in a way that gives them both satisfaction and contentment.