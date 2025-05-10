Tragic Details About Dr. Phil's Wife, Robin, Are Just Heartbreaking

When it comes to celebrity couples who have aged gracefully, Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw fit the bill. Yes, there are some strange things about Dr. Phil's relationship with Robin and yes, some folks simply don't like the TV couple, but it's hard to argue with the fact that 2025 marked 49 years of marriage for the duo.

The McGraws first shot to fame in the early 2000s thanks to the smash hit "Dr. Phil" show, but since then, Robin has pursued a number of her own successful ventures. Born Robin Jo Jameson, Dr. Phil's wife is now a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author, the host of an Apple Top 100 podcast dubbed "I've Got a Secret!," and the founder of a lifestyle brand called Robin McGraw Revelation. She's also made room for philanthropy, launching the When Georgia Smiled foundation, which supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

However, despite all of her successes and the lavish life she now leads, things haven't always been easy for Robin McGraw. Indeed, her current reality is in stark contrast to her humble (and sometimes difficult) childhood. As an adult, she's also faced her share of setbacks and painful moments away from the spotlight. Here are the tragic details about Dr. Phil's wife, Robin, you likely don't know about.