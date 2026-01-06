Awkward Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Moments We Can't Ignore

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been seen together in public quite a lot since their relationship began when they were filming the "Wicked" movies together in 2023. They reportedly split from their respective spouses shortly before they started dating, so the timeline has always been controversial. Among the many red flags in their romantic relationship, the former "SpongeBob SquarePants" star had a wife, Lilly Jay, and a new baby when he met the "Thank U, Next" singer, so maybe that's why Slater and Grande look awkward in nearly every photo that they take together.

"The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it," Grande told Vanity Fair of the spectacle that was made of her relationship with Slater. She said the tabloid stories that depicted him as a cheater who abandoned his child got the story wrong. Although she didn't go into details, she said of Slater, "There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bulls*** tabloid can rewrite in real life." It's a sweet sentiment, and they might be in love, but that doesn't change the fact that they often look very uncomfortable in public together.