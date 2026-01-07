Unfiltered Photos Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close
Marjorie Taylor Greene once told a fellow congresswoman that her "fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading." The Georgia Republican, who has undergone quite the transformation since her teenage years, was apparently unbothered by throwing stones from the glass house of her own cosmetic choices. But when Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett fired back with the now-legendary "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body" retort that ended up plastered on T-shirts and spawned a parody song, the exchange raised an interesting question. When you go after someone else for their looks, shouldn't your own makeup be beyond reproach?
Spoiler alert: Marjorie's isn't, not by a long shot. The full-time congresswoman and part-time conspiracy peddler has developed a signature aesthetic over her years in the spotlight, and by signature, we mean heavy eyeliner and foundation that seems perpetually at war with whatever lighting situation she finds herself in. In fact, she's one of the most prominent Republican women to embrace what is being called "Mar-a-Lago face," a particular brand of more-is-more glamour favored in certain conservative circles.
But here's the thing about being among the most camera-ready politicians in America today: the cameras are always ready for you, too. Whether it's the inappropriate outfits she's worn to the State of the Union or the foundation shade that never quite matches her neck, you can always count on MTG to give photographers something to work with.
Greene's makeup at The People's Convention 2024 was minimalism gone wrong
If you ever needed proof that matte foundation, when overapplied, can go terribly wrong, look no further than Greene's appearance at The People's Convention in 2024. Greene typically opts for light foundation coverage, a sort of minimalist approach that can work perfectly well in the right circumstances. These were not those circumstances. Under the convention's harsh lighting, her base makeup looked flat, dry, and almost visibly settling into her skin's texture. For a woman who'd just released a book and was there to project enthusiasm to buyers, her makeup was projecting that she probably hadn't hydrated for a week.
Greene's makeup at the 2024 State of the Union was its own kind of interruption
Leave it to Marjorie Taylor Greene to turn a State of the Union address into a fashion statement, and a cakey one, at that. In March 2024, Greene showed up at Congress wearing a red MAGA hat — which the Sergeant at Arms reportedly asked her to remove — and an outfit calculated for maximum visibility from every camera angle in the chamber. Her eyeliner was laid on thick enough to register on the wide shots, and when she interrupted President Biden, his "why is she like this?" double-take immediately became meme material. Greene had dressed specifically to draw attention and ensure cameras found her. Mission accomplished, though those same cameras proved equally committed to documenting her foundation's losing battle with the rest of her 'fit.
May 2024 saw Greene lose both to her colleagues and her foundation
It's not clear if Marjorie Taylor Greene entered the U.S. Capitol on May 8, 2024, expecting her motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson to fail so spectacularly — 359 to 43 isn't exactly a nail-biter — but the political humiliation found its visual equivalent when she stepped outside. Under the afternoon sun, her dramatic eyeliner and heavy foundation looked almost garish, and every layer of makeup suddenly became visible. Natural lighting has a way of exposing what studio lights disguise, and the Capitol steps offered no shadows for Marjorie to hide in.
Greene's powder-caked face was at war with her body during the 2024 RNC speech
Not every appearance has been an outright catastrophe, but they do still raise some questions. When Marjorie Taylor Greene took the stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, she'd clearly prepared for the moment. Her hair was styled, her outfit had been deliberated over, and her talking points were visibly memorized. What she hadn't prepared for, apparently, was foundation that would actually match her skin. At this point, it looks like Marjorie is in a constant battle with the yellow end of the powder spectrum. At the 2024 RNC, Greene's face read several shades lighter and distinctly more yellow than her visibly tan neck and arms, and the resulting contrast was hard to unsee.
Greene's face was stage makeup gone wrong at the March 2024 Georgia rally
Home turf advantage is supposed to count for something, but not when it comes to Marjorie Taylor Greene. In March 2024, the GOP politician joined Donald Trump at a campaign rally in her own congressional district of Rome, Georgia, where she played to a friendly crowd in familiar territory. Unfortunately, her makeup proved to be yet another instance of overcompensation meeting HD photography. When the camera people got close, her foundation looked thicker than necessary, so much so that in places it almost appeared to be spackling. And her eye makeup didn't fare any better; the usual heavy liner was present and accounted for, circling her eyes like it had nowhere else to be.
Greene went for all base and no blend at the June 2024 Fauci Hearing
Marjorie Taylor Greene marched into a Capitol Hill hearing room in June 2024 prepared to eviscerate Dr. Anthony Fauci. Her arsenal included props, a take-no-prisoners attitude (you wouldn't such a long list of fellow politicians who can't stand you otherwise), and last but not least, makeup that once again stole attention away from what she was saying. The heavy eyeliner made a comeback, as always, but under the committee room's unflattering lights, it came off as severe rather than dramatic. And the foundation. Oh, the foundation. It wouldn't be a Marjorie Taylor Greene appearance without her powder situation making itself known.
Greene opted for a bland look for the Japanese Prime Minister's address
Joint sessions of Congress are always high-ceremony affairs, and that is especially true when the occasion involves hosting a close U.S. ally like Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. As such, the chamber on April 11, 2024, was packed with politicians who looked dignified and ready for the international spotlight. Marjorie Taylor Greene apparently got different instructions. Her foundation was flat — a rare occurrence indeed — and though her signature eye makeup clocked in as expected, the overall look landed as strangely bland. Which, when you think about it, is an unusual miss for someone who usually gives the public something to talk about. Perhaps that's the real takeaway here. When it comes to Marjorie Taylor Greene's makeup, the only consistent thing is inconsistency. Whether it's too much, too yellow, or too flat, you can always count on the cameras catching what the mirror didn't.