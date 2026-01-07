Unfiltered Photos Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close

Marjorie Taylor Greene once told a fellow congresswoman that her "fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading." The Georgia Republican, who has undergone quite the transformation since her teenage years, was apparently unbothered by throwing stones from the glass house of her own cosmetic choices. But when Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett fired back with the now-legendary "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body" retort that ended up plastered on T-shirts and spawned a parody song, the exchange raised an interesting question. When you go after someone else for their looks, shouldn't your own makeup be beyond reproach?

Spoiler alert: Marjorie's isn't, not by a long shot. The full-time congresswoman and part-time conspiracy peddler has developed a signature aesthetic over her years in the spotlight, and by signature, we mean heavy eyeliner and foundation that seems perpetually at war with whatever lighting situation she finds herself in. In fact, she's one of the most prominent Republican women to embrace what is being called "Mar-a-Lago face," a particular brand of more-is-more glamour favored in certain conservative circles.

But here's the thing about being among the most camera-ready politicians in America today: the cameras are always ready for you, too. Whether it's the inappropriate outfits she's worn to the State of the Union or the foundation shade that never quite matches her neck, you can always count on MTG to give photographers something to work with.