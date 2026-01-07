Scandals That Have Soured Billy Bob Thornton's Reputation

Billy Bob Thornton has cemented himself in the film and TV industry, but music was the original trajectory of his career. Thus, he wasn't so enthused when a Canadian radio host introduced him as a multihyphenate artist. In a 2009 interview with CBC's "Q," Thornton lashed out after he thought interviewer Jian Ghomeshi undermined his career with his band, The Boxmasters. When the host cued Thornton for a response, the "Fargo" actor avoided answering; he pretended he didn't understand the question and even went on a rant about his favorite childhood magazine (via YouTube). While his bandmates fell silent, Thornton laid into Ghomeshi for bringing up his acting career, reminding him that he had been instructed not to discuss that part of his life, even if it provided context about who he was.

After Ghomeshi was able to diffuse the conflict and get a few answers out of Thornton, the host was seemingly at his wit's end when the Hollywood legend insulted Canada. "Canadian audiences seem to be very reserved," he told Ghomeshi, adding, "It's mashed potatoes but no gravy." Ghomeshi responded sternly, "Oh, we've got some gravy up here as well."

What was likely supposed to be a small interview for Canadian fans blew up and became a viral sensation, with the press even comparing it to one of the most awkward talk show moments that was caught on camera between Joaquin Phoenix and David Letterman earlier that year. Thornton addressed what he deemed the baffling infamy of his interview during a 2016 appearance on the "Jim and Sam Show," arguing that he specifically asked to be introduced with the band and not individualized for his acting fame.