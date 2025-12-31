Rose Kennedy Schlossberg Has Suffered Some Tragic Losses

The list of tragedies surrounding women in the Kennedy family sadly expanded on December 30, 2025, when Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, died at the age of 35. The granddaughter of John F. Kennedy had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024. Her passing is, of course, a blow to her family, including her older sister Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, JFK's eldest grandchild.

Despite (or perhaps because of) her famous family, Rose has largely stayed out of the spotlight and off of social media. So it makes sense that the only public response she has given about her sister's death has been in an Instagram post from the JFK Library Foundation: "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts."

Aside from obviously never getting to meet her grandfather, JFK, Rose also endured the death of her grandmother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in May 1994, when Rose was almost six. She and her siblings were mentioned in Ted Kennedy's eulogy for Jackie. He talked about the joy that the grandkids brought to Jackie, noting that she took the girls for ice cream and that they called her "Grand Jackie."

Just a couple of months later, young Rose lost her uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., to a plane crash. JFK Jr. was reportedly close with Rose and her siblings, making his death especially significant for her. Many other members of the Kennedy family have passed away since then, including Michael Kennedy, Mary Richardson Kennedy, Kara Kennedy, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, and Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean.