A Complete Timeline Of Christina Haack & Ant Anstead's Marriage & Messy Divorce

Ant Anstead filed an emergency motion for full custody of his and Christina Haack's son Hudson, a little less than a year after their divorce. Business Insider reports that Anstead accused Haack of only spending an average of nine full days with their son per month. Furthermore, he claimed Haack exposed his family and Hudson to COVID without informing him and other "dangerous situations." The documents also noted the TV personality's concern that his ex-wife was exploiting their child on social media by having Hudson in ads. He proposed a visitation schedule that consisted of Haack having Hudson on alternating weekends "to match the schedule she has with her other children​​."

Haack released a statement to Business Insider in response to the emergency motion, citing Anstead as Hudson's primary parent. The mother of three stated, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom, and I love my children with all my heart, and I will always protect them." On April 28, 2022, a judge denied Anstead's emergency motion for a new custody agreement because of insufficient notice to Haack and evidence of danger to Hudson, People reports. This would launch a tense months-long custody battle where Haack would refute her ex-husband's claim, call him a "hypocrite," and announce that she would no longer be posting Hudson on her social platforms or TV shows. In November 2022, the couple reached a new agreement with some modifications regarding holiday visits. However, the judge maintained the joint legal and physical custody clause. Haack has since returned to sharing photos of Hudson on social media.