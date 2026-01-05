A Complete Timeline Of Christina Haack & Ant Anstead's Marriage & Messy Divorce
With three marriages under her belt, Christina Haack, like fellow HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, has become a pro at balancing her work life and relationships. The Wellness Remodel author has demonstrated resiliency by continuing to thrive professionally despite hard-to-ignore rumors and shady behavior from exes like Josh Hall. She's the designer of Christina @ Home, a line of more than 35 furniture pieces, a mom, and host of "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country." Through shows like these and "Flip or Flop," we've seen Christina Haack's stunning transformation over the years right before our eyes.
The real estate and design expert is known for gutting unsightly properties and transforming them into high-value homes, so she is no stranger to cleaning up messes. The mom of three has managed to do the same thing with her love life — gutting and starting over, that is. After separating from Tarek El Moussa and before her marriage to Josh Hall, Haack took a shot at love with a British TV host. Here's a timeline of Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's relationship.
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead met in October 2017
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa separated in December 2016, and their divorce was finalized at the end of January 2018, Page Six reports. Tarek filed for divorce in 2017 after allegedly catching Haack texting another man behind his back. The same year, Haack would meet her second husband, Ant Anstead, through a mutual friend, House Beautiful reports. The HGTV star shared the details of the encounter in the caption of an Instagram post celebrating their first anniversary of being together in October 2018. She wrote (via Us Weekly), "A year ago today @ant_anstead called me for the first time and we spoke for 29 mins two days later while he was at Sema he FaceTimed me (I was thinking who FaceTimes) anyways I answered and we spoke for 2.5 hours ... two days later we met for the first time and we've been inseparable ever since. #FATE."
During this time, Haack was also co-parenting her two children, Taylor and Brayden — then 7 and 2 respectively — with Tarek. Ant Anstead, who also had two kids from a previous marriage, officially divorced his wife, Louise, in 2017 as well. He was the host of "Wheeler Dealers," a British car show, when he and Haack began dating.
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead made it Instagram official in January 2018
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead kicked off 2018 by soft-launching their relationship on Instagram. The then-34-year-old shared a now-deleted photo of the two bike riding together. Haack captioned the post, "Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers, airs in the UK today!" Adding further context to their relationship, she replied to a comment from nutritionist Cara Clark, suggesting that they do a "double date soon." If that wasn't enough proof, realtor Deborah Linden commented, "great to see a post of you together," earning an "lol, Thank you!! Happy New Year" from Haack, Us Weekly reports. The post occurred just weeks before Haack's divorce from "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa was finalized.
The two also shared posts from Newport Beach, California, leading to suspicions that they'd spent New Year's Day together as well. Anstead shared his first post featuring Haack on January 28. In the video taken by Haack, the two are in the car jokingly debating on how to pronounce "oregano herb.'" Anstead captioned the video," Just having that usual (yes, daily) British 🇬🇧 versus American 🇺🇸 conversation.... 🙄 That I'm pretty sure I'm NOT going to win..." Again, not directly saying "we're together," but allowing fans to put the pieces together naturally. During this time, Anstead was still legally married to wife of 12 years, Louise, although the two had been separated since July 2017.
The former couple held a surprise wedding in December 2018
Just a little over a year after meeting, Christina Haack and Ant Anstead tied the knot. The couple hosted a surprise winter wonderland-themed wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, on Dec. 22, 2018. The duo invited 70 guests to watch a boat parade, but upon arrival, they found elegant white decor and a pastor by a floral arch. "We pulled off the perfect surprise wedding," Haack told People. "Seeing the happy tears of friends and family was priceless." The couple also ensured their children from previous marriages were a part of their big day. Haack's son Brayden, who was 3 years old, walked down the aisle with Anstead's then 15-year-old daughter, Amelie. Archie, Anstead's then 12-year-old son, served as the ring bearer while Haack's daughter, Taylor, 8, was the flower girl. "It's the six of us," Anstead said. "So it was really important for them to be a part of it." Even their French bulldog, Cash, walked down the aisle in a mini tuxedo.
Haack, who wore a lacy long-sleeve Ines Di Santo wedding dress and an 8.5-carat emerald-cut infinity ring designed by Randall Scott Fine Jewelry, told People that she knew she was going to marry Anstead just weeks after their first date. Clearly, she didn't foresee the messy road that lay ahead.
Tarek El Moussa leaked Christina Haack's pregnancy secret in April 2019
In March 2019, Christina Haack and Ant Anstead announced on Instagram that they were pregnant with their first child together. The now-deleted post by Anstead featured their four children with the sonogram photo in the center. On the other hand, Haack shared a photo of herself holding out the sonogram photo while hugging Anstead. According to People, she captioned the photo, "@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling." Although the couple did not share the sex of their baby in the posts, the insight would soon be shared by Haack's ex-husband.
TMZ Live interviewed Tarek El Moussa in April 2019, when he inadvertently revealed the gender of the baby. "Things are good today. She's remarried, she's actually pregnant — everybody knows that," the "Flip or Flop" star said. "She's having a son. My kids are super excited. I'm excited for her new chapter in life. They're a great couple, and I really do hope the best for them." Haack and Anstead later confirmed the gender with People via her publicist, noting that they wish they could have shared the news themselves.
Ant Anstead appeared on Christina on the Coast in 2019
In May 2019, "Christina on the Coast" premiered, marking the design expert's first solo show for HGTV. Ant Anstead appeared alongside Christina Haack, frequently adding some personal depth to the show."I think he's on every episode. I mean, maybe he's not on one of them, but, yeah, he's pretty involved," Haack told Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the Season 1 premiere. "He's not involved in the design process or any of that stuff, besides just helping to fix up our own house...he's with me house hunting by the beach, talking about personal stuff. But he's really real and just nice and laid-back, so he had fun."
Reaping the benefits of mixing business with pleasure, some of Christina Haack's top-rated episodes are those that focus on aspects of her relationship and home with Anstead. The British TV personality appeared in Season 1, Episode 8: "The Wedding." A synopsis reads, "The house hunt begins after Christina and Ant decide to move in together. The clock is ticking as they rush to renovate and move into their dream home before hosting a secret wedding." Subsequently, Season 1, Episode 9 follows the couple as they anxiously remodel their backyard "for their newly blended family to enjoy come summer. However, as they rush to create a perfect paradise, it seems they may have bitten off more than they can chew." During this time (the wedding and the episodes airing), Haack was also still co-hosting "Flip or Flop" with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.
Christina and Ant Anstead welcomed their son in September 2019
Hudson London Anstead was born on September 6, 2019. E! News reports that he weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long. According to Business Insider, Christina Haack captioned a now-deleted Instagram post, "Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy." Haack and Ant Anstead considered Hudson a "miracle baby," due to the realtor's previous fertility challenges. People reports that Haack had a miscarriage and underwent three rounds of in vitro fertilization before getting pregnant with her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's second child, Brayden, in 2014. In an episode of "Christina on the Coast," viewers saw Haack and El Mousa's children, Taylor and Brayden, meeting their newborn brother, Hudson, for the first time.
"It all now feels complete. He's a real cutie," Antstead told Entertainment Tonight in an October 2019 interview. "What's really great about him is, he has this really cool vibe. You know when you just get around someone, and they just vibrate at a really good level? You can't put your finger on it, but you meet these people in your life, they walk into the room as a stranger, and you just go, 'Whoa. They've got it.' And he's just got this vibe about him that's amazing." As far as Hudson London's name, Anstead said it was an easy decision for him and Haack that they didn't "obsess" over.
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead separated in September 2020
Things began to get messy for Christina Haack and Ant Anstead only a year after their son's birth. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she wrote (via People) in a now-deleted Instagram post. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." However, Anstead denied that the decision was mutual when acknowledging the news in his own Instagram post featuring a selfie of him and Haack. He captioned the photo, "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."
Anstead told People that he really struggled in the months following the separation because he deeply loved Haack. However, he felt he had no choice but to move on, so he signed up for a 35-day online "breakup recovery" course and attended a "three-day faith-based retreat focused on mental health and physical fitness." These strategies helped him find the grounding to self-reflect and pursue healing. This included focusing on a daily routine that involved talking to his children every morning, praying, and practicing gratitude. Despite the intense impact of the breakup, Anstead maintained an optimistic tone about his healing journey and his ex, until post-divorce at least.
Christina and Ant Anstead's divorce was finalized in June 2021
Nine months after their separation announcement, Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's divorce was finalized. People reports the couple's official divorce filing happened in November 2020. Haack, then 37, and the Wheeler Dealers star, then 42, found themselves starting over yet again with joint legal and physical custody of their son Hudson, who was almost 2 years old. "When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything [at our family home]," Anstead told People the same month. "I've realized how little I need, and what's important. I don't need anything but Hudson and my health. All of a sudden, I just had this overwhelming sense of gratitude." Haack also talked to People, sharing that she wanted to move forward more privately and focus on enjoying life and her children. However, the honeymoon stage was short-lived, and Haack was never the same after divorcing Ant Anstead.
According to Business Insider, "by the time the divorce was finalized, Haack had already started dating Josh Hall, and Anstead began seeing Renée Zellweger in June 2021." Hall is a Texas Realtor, who'd also been married prior to meeting Haack. In response to critics of her newfound love, the HGTV star shared a post, according to People, essentially saying that she didn't care what anyone thought because she's grown and can do whatever she wants. On a slightly more palatable timeline, Anstead met Zellweger on the set of his Discovery+ series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride." The two are still together today.
Ant Anstead initiates a months-long custody battle for their son in April 2022
Ant Anstead filed an emergency motion for full custody of his and Christina Haack's son Hudson, a little less than a year after their divorce. Business Insider reports that Anstead accused Haack of only spending an average of nine full days with their son per month. Furthermore, he claimed Haack exposed his family and Hudson to COVID without informing him and other "dangerous situations." The documents also noted the TV personality's concern that his ex-wife was exploiting their child on social media by having Hudson in ads. He proposed a visitation schedule that consisted of Haack having Hudson on alternating weekends "to match the schedule she has with her other children."
Haack released a statement to Business Insider in response to the emergency motion, citing Anstead as Hudson's primary parent. The mother of three stated, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom, and I love my children with all my heart, and I will always protect them." On April 28, 2022, a judge denied Anstead's emergency motion for a new custody agreement because of insufficient notice to Haack and evidence of danger to Hudson, People reports. This would launch a tense months-long custody battle where Haack would refute her ex-husband's claim, call him a "hypocrite," and announce that she would no longer be posting Hudson on her social platforms or TV shows. In November 2022, the couple reached a new agreement with some modifications regarding holiday visits. However, the judge maintained the joint legal and physical custody clause. Haack has since returned to sharing photos of Hudson on social media.
Ant Anstead and Christina Haack made amends in 2024
Ant Anstead and Christina Haack surprised many when he appeared in a February 2025 episode of HGTV's "The Flip Off" as a guest judge. For the series, Haack was supposed to compete with Josh Hall against her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae, to see who could earn the most from a home flip. However, Hall and Haack split before the show's filming, so the California native competed alone. Anstead was spotted on the set of the show in 2024. The El Moussas said they were surprised by Haack's decision to bring on Anstead as a guest judge. Heather Rae El Moussa noted that she thought the former couple were still at odds.
Anstead's empathy for Haack amid her third divorce softened her heart for him. According to realtor.com, Haack recalled, "He gave me a huge hug. We hadn't hugged in years. He just said, 'I'm so sorry for everything you're going through, and I'm here for you no matter what you need.' It was a very nice moment. We had a long talk after, and we decided to put all the BS aside and be good co-parents." Near the episode's end, Anstead acknowledged that their nearly five-year journey to a cordial relationship was "shameful," but, ultimately, he would stand firmly by her side moving forward.
The couple reunited in December 2025 to support their son
Staying true to his word, Ant Anstead shared a photo of himself and ex-wife Haack standing with Hudson on Dec. 17, 2025. The "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" host captioned the photo, "Ahhhh man! This time of year is the best!! Hudzo and his classmates CRUSHED this morning's Christmas gingerbread man performance! He sang and narrated like a pro! Cutest." The post highlighted a meaningful shift in their relationship, rooted in growth and prioritization of their child.
When Haack isn't coparenting, the HGTV star can be found on the arm of her new beau, Christopher Larocca, CEO of Network Connex. On Feb. 5, Haack made it Instagram official, sharing photos of her sitting on his lap, another in his embrace. She captioned the carousel, "Some plane flights must be hard posted." Most recently, the duo celebrated the holiday season in Las Vegas with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae. On the other hand, Anstead shared a photo of their son hanging an ornament on a Christmas tree.