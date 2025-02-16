5 Rumors About Christina Haack We Can't Ignore
HGTV's remodeling queen Christina Haack is best known for flipping houses from rags to riches, but we can't ignore a couple of rumors that have followed her throughout her career. After all, the celebrity renovator has made her personal life an intrinsic part of her shows, with her starring alongside her former husbands across multiple shows. Still, the partner-inclined host of HGTV's long-running series "Flip or Flop" and its spin-offs has also spun her career into solo ventures like "Christina on the Coast," "Christina in the Country," and her more wellness-inclined "Christina: Stronger by Design." In the process, the HGTV staple has accumulated plenty of adoring fans but has also managed to share her growing spotlight with a growing trail of drama following in her wake.
And let's be honest, most of the rumors that have followed the renovation queen stem from her list of previous marriages. With plenty of exes with a lot to say about her, we have heard and seen enough to keep the gossip mill running. But with the lovestruck home builder always looking for someone new, we couldn't ignore a couple rumors about her love life and her personal life that have followed her around. So whether it be her first, second, third, or surprisingly fourth love interest — Christina Haack (previously Christina El Moussa, previously Christina Anstead, and just recently Christina Hall ... whew that paperwork must be exhausting) has enough rumors to keep us coming back for more.
Are she and Tarek El Moussa still in love?
Christina Haack first met Tarek El Moussa when they were up-and-coming real estate agents in California. Sparks flew and before long they were married in 2009, with their first of two children quickly coming into the picture. Then in 2013 they pitched and sold their house-flipping idea to HGTV which became "Flip or Flop," the hit show that went on to run for ten seasons. Haack and El Moussa co-hosted the show until their divorce over an eye-raising gun-related misunderstanding snowballed into divorce. Despite the dramatic ending, El Moussa told E! News in 2024, "The best thing that happened to me in my life, and the worst thing, was her leaving."
After their divorce, they both stayed in each others' lives. El Moussa and Haack continued to not just co-parent their kids, but also host "Flip or Flop" together. And before we assume the decision was purely financial and they would have split otherwise, Haack even decided to stick with El Moussa when he added his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, to their house-flipping spin-off "The Flip Off," where the strange trio showcase their odd dynamic. Meanwhile, Haack is on her third divorce. Too Fab reported that during the series premiere, Haack broke down and told Tarek about her split from Josh Hall. He provided a comfortable shoulder to cry on, saying of Hall, "He's projecting. You're a great mother, a great daughter. You are a great human." And while Tarek sounds supportive, Haack claimed that Hall's jealousy of Tarek was a contributing factor to the death of their marriage.
Was her second divorce all Christina's doing?
Christina Haack may have her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on her side, but her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, was adamant that Haack was entirely to blame for pulling the plug on their marriage. And if there's one way to get rumors started, it's to announce the end of a marriage via Instagram, which is exactly what Haack did. Haack reportedly used a now-deleted post to announce her separation from Anstead. Anstead continued to play out the drama publicly by posting a picture of him and Haack on Instagram which he captioned, "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."
The divorce subsequently rocked Anstead's world, with him telling people People that he went to "a very dark place" and even signed up for a "breakup recovery" program where he began his journey to healing. He told the outlet, "Nobody controls me but me. It's up to me to empower myself and realize how incredibly worthy I am of healing." All of that is to say –- what did Haack do to this man? While we know there is always much left unsaid or unknown in matters of divorce, whatever went down made Anstead sign up for a 35-day online course to get over her. So while El Moussa may have Haack's back, we can't help but wonder if there are things we still don't know about what happened between her and Anstead.
Did Christina use her kids for social media clout?
We do have some answers as to what happened between Christina Haack and Ant Anstead via their very public custody battle for their son Hudson London Anstead. And through that custody battle emerged an unscrupulous rumor about Haack, which was that she used her children to promote herself. ET reported that in filed court documents, Anstead claimed that, "Christina has already exploited Hudson in numerous paid promotions on social media. l fear she also has footage of him, to be used in one of her 'reality' TV shows, without my knowledge or consent, and continues to film him despite my objections."
Haack was appalled at the allegations and told Life & Style, "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested." As for being a parent, Haack admitted, "I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them." But there may be some evidence to Anstead's claims, with ET reporting that in a private or since-deleted Instagram post, Haack wrote, "This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my TV shows, or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."
As a reality television star, it's probably sometimes hard to separate life and work, but we can't help but feel like Haack was caught with her hand in the cookie jar -– and it hopefully served as one divorce that she did learn a lesson from.
Did her own kids ask her to leave Josh Hall?
Christina Haack is back to her maiden name after her most recent divorce from realtor Josh Hall, with whom she briefly became Christina Hall. But in the series premiere of "The Flip Off," Haack made a startling claim about what made her give up on her third marriage. People reported on a clip of the show where Haack told her first ex-husband and fellow host of the show, Tarek El Moussa, "The kids literally asked me to leave. They told me [Hall's] not nice to me. Why would I stick around?" To make the moment even more powerful, the kids in question were Brayden and Taylor, the two children that Haack and El Moussa share, making the expulsion of Hall a full family affair, and one that makes us wonder if their relationship was more toxic than we knew.
As for how Haack wound up in her third broken marriage, Haack met Hall way back in the late 2010s at a real estate conference, but it wouldn't be until two marriages later that she and Hall reconnected, got serious, and tied the knot. The couple were only married for two years and, with no children of their own, it must have been heartbreaking for her kids from her former marriage to tell her that something was wrong. It certainly was enough to make us worried about Haack and her future.
Is she addicted to falling in love?
If there's one rumor about Christina Haack that feels obvious, it's that she falls in love fast. After shedding tears over her tumultuous divorce from Josh Hall in the aforementioned first episode of "The Flip Off," there has been plenty of drama off-camera with Haack already head over heels in a new relationship. The Daily Mail spotted Haack smooching her new businessman boyfriend Christopher Larocca in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, signaling that the couple certainly aren't taking things slow. In fact, an insider told the outlet that the lovebirds are "surprised" that we are shocked by their fast-moving relationship, adding that, "they certainly don't hide that they're together."
Given that Haack and Hall split in July 2024 and Haack and Larocca were first linked in the fall of the same year, it's clear that Haack wasted no time moving on from Hall with a new man. And while we certainly wish Haack happiness in all of her latest endeavors, we can't but help but feel like rumors about her quick romantic decision-making might be more fact than fiction.