5 Rumors About Christina Haack We Can't Ignore

We do have some answers as to what happened between Christina Haack and Ant Anstead via their very public custody battle for their son Hudson London Anstead. And through that custody battle emerged an unscrupulous rumor about Haack, which was that she used her children to promote herself. ET reported that in filed court documents, Anstead claimed that, "Christina has already exploited Hudson in numerous paid promotions on social media. l fear she also has footage of him, to be used in one of her 'reality' TV shows, without my knowledge or consent, and continues to film him despite my objections."

Haack was appalled at the allegations and told Life & Style, "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested." As for being a parent, Haack admitted, "I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them." But there may be some evidence to Anstead's claims, with ET reporting that in a private or since-deleted Instagram post, Haack wrote, "This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my TV shows, or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

As a reality television star, it's probably sometimes hard to separate life and work, but we can't help but feel like Haack was caught with her hand in the cookie jar -– and it hopefully served as one divorce that she did learn a lesson from.