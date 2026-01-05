7 Rumors About Zara Tindall We Couldn't Ignore

Zara Tindall is one of the royals who lives her life like a normal person. Born to Princess Anne and her then-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, she grew up without a title. This is because her father, Phillips, is a commoner. As per royal tradition, children born into the royal family get their titles from their father. As reported by the BBC, the late Queen Elizabeth II did offer her a title, which her parents didn't accept. But while she doesn't have all the royal perks, her connections and fewer royal responsibilities seem to make up for it. It's also become clear that Tindall didn't need to be granted a princess title to be considered interesting. Royal fans are still curious about her life, and she isn't immune to rumors.

Tindall told The Times that she feels fortunate not to have a title. She explained, "We grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do." She has an equestrian career, an interest she picked up from her mother. Prince William, who is said to be quite close to Zara Tindall, confessed on "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" podcast, "The only time I've ever cried watching a sport is when Zara won, I think it was the European Championship."

Royals usually try to maintain a squeaky-clean public image. Elizabeth's granddaughter has a relatively relaxed life, but there are rumors about her that are, to put it simply, quite surprising. While some aren't as big a deal, like that she got a belly button piercing, others are as extreme as possible cheating. So without further ado, here are a few rumors about Zara Tindall that we couldn't ignore even if we tried.