Tragic Details About The Cast Of Everybody Loves Raymond

You may have watched every episode of "Everybody Loves Raymond" and never knew that lead actor Ray Romano suffered from anxiety for much of his life. In a vlog recorded for the Child Mind Institute, Romano shared what he'd tell his younger self. The main message was that he was going to "be fine" and "do all right" despite the depression and anxiety he would experience in the years to come. As part of his important message, Romano said there's help and medication that can help someone get through the tough times. And while Romano's anxiety levels have fluctuated over the years, it's something he's had to deal with from time to time, even as an adult.

For example, when Romano stepped into a directing role for the film "Somewhere in Queens," he started having serious anxiety symptoms. "I got to New York for nine weeks of prep, second year of COVID. I'm with my wife and we go on location scout for Day 1 of nine weeks' prep. And I realize it's happening. I called my agent at one in the morning because I couldn't sleep. I go, 'I can't do it, can't do this. I can't stay here for nine more weeks and have this anxiety.' By Day 3, I'm not joking. I had to go to my cardiologist in New York and get on the treadmill and do a stress test because I was getting chest pains," Romano told Entertainment Tonight in April 2023.