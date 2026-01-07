Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson's Painful Dance Video Is Like Watching Their Breakup In Slow Motion

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson can't even seem to cosplay as a regular couple. While the unlikely pair were in attendance at a lavish Indian wedding in November 2025, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh invited them to dance with him on stage. In the next few moments, the president's eldest son's future probably flashed before his eyes as he witnessed his soon-to-be wife entirely giving up on dancing with him to happily bust a move with another man. While Anderson had the time of her life twirling in her gorgeous lehenga, Don Jr. awkwardly stood in the background and alternated between clapping and emulating his famous father's cringey dance moves.

In addition to being awkward, the clip only further underlined why Don Jr. and Anderson's PDA moments feel so performative. Ever since they started dating in 2024, the pair have found it difficult not to engage in PDA when cameras are rolling. On numerous occasions, the socialite has also shared those PDA-filled snaps on her Instagram Stories. During an exclusive chat with The List, celebrity love coach Nicole Moore offered an eyebrow-raising explanation for Anderson's social media activity, opining, "They're trying to project a certain image of their relationship, one that might not be true to what's actually going on."

According to Moore, a couple who was genuinely all loved-up wouldn't be thinking about sharing photos of themselves on social media because they would be too focused on enjoying each other's company. However, the video of Don Jr. and Anderson dancing IRL hinted that PDA may not come as naturally to them as they make it seem on social media.