Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson's Painful Dance Video Is Like Watching Their Breakup In Slow Motion
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson can't even seem to cosplay as a regular couple. While the unlikely pair were in attendance at a lavish Indian wedding in November 2025, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh invited them to dance with him on stage. In the next few moments, the president's eldest son's future probably flashed before his eyes as he witnessed his soon-to-be wife entirely giving up on dancing with him to happily bust a move with another man. While Anderson had the time of her life twirling in her gorgeous lehenga, Don Jr. awkwardly stood in the background and alternated between clapping and emulating his famous father's cringey dance moves.
In addition to being awkward, the clip only further underlined why Don Jr. and Anderson's PDA moments feel so performative. Ever since they started dating in 2024, the pair have found it difficult not to engage in PDA when cameras are rolling. On numerous occasions, the socialite has also shared those PDA-filled snaps on her Instagram Stories. During an exclusive chat with The List, celebrity love coach Nicole Moore offered an eyebrow-raising explanation for Anderson's social media activity, opining, "They're trying to project a certain image of their relationship, one that might not be true to what's actually going on."
According to Moore, a couple who was genuinely all loved-up wouldn't be thinking about sharing photos of themselves on social media because they would be too focused on enjoying each other's company. However, the video of Don Jr. and Anderson dancing IRL hinted that PDA may not come as naturally to them as they make it seem on social media.
President Trump was reportedly suspicious of Bettina Anderson's relationship with Don Jr. at first
It's hard to ignore all the glaring signs that Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's relationship will never last. In January 2025, several confidants of the Trump family informed Mediaite that the president and his inner circle were wary of the Palm Beach socialite. Their main concern about the relationship lay in Anderson's party girl past and her dating history, which was chock-full of rich men from Florida, like Don Jr. himself. Notably, in December 2024, a Daily Mail insider similarly claimed that rumors about Anderson's true intentions with Don Jr. were swirling behind the scenes. According to them, some people within the Trump family's close circles were suspicious that Donald Trump's eldest son was merely a stepping stone to fame for the model. Although a People source reported that Anderson had managed to get in the president's good graces by December 2025, their account didn't exactly paint a good picture of their relationship.
As the source divulged, "At first Bettina's eagerness to join forces with the Trumps was off-putting to the president, but she has toned down, realizing that she has to look beautiful, stand still, and be subordinate to anything the Trumps do," adding, "She has managed to mellow out enough to be accepted." While the head of the Trump family seemingly only wants his son to have arm candy and nothing else, it's unclear if Anderson is willing or able to play that part in the long run. Given all this, it's unsurprising that Donald Trump gave Anderson a suspicious response after she broke the news of her engagement to Don Jr.